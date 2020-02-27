NFL Combine Thursday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

While the prospects began arriving in Indy on Sunday, Thursday will mark the first time we get to see the athletes take the field. Today will be the initial on-field drills for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

Find out below how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today.

First Day of On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET Date: Thursday, 2/27 (Today) Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) Coverage: NFL Network Positions: QB, WR, TE

How to Watch/Stream:

There is only one place you can enjoy the first day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The festivities kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.

New Drills For Quarterbacks

End Zone Fade: Quarterbacks will throw passes to pass catchers running a 10-yard fade route to the right side of the end zone.

Timed Smoke/Now Route Drill: Quarterbacks will throw one pass to a WR/TE running a smoke/now route. According to NFL.com this is a route that usually “is adjusted to at the line based on pre-snap reads indicating a quick completion will be available against soft coverage — on each side consecutively.”

New Drills For Wide Receivers & Tight Ends

ELIMINATED: Toe tap drill

Thursday’s Full List of Participating Prospects

Quarterbacks:

Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State

Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii

Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

James Morgan, QB, Florida International

Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan

Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Wide Receivers:

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State

Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky

Tony Brown, WR, Colorado

Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia

Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee

Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida

Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island

Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida

Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M

Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame

Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State

KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State

Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane

K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami

Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island

Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy

Michael Pittman, WR, USC

James Proche, WR, SMU

Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Joe Reed, WR, Virginia

Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State

Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami

Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State

Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

Cody White, WR, Michigan State

Tight Ends:

Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon

Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue

Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU

Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State

Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida

Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia

Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee

