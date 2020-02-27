NFL Combine Thursday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

While the prospects began arriving in Indy on Sunday, Thursday will mark the first time we get to see the athletes take the field. Today will be the initial on-field drills for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Find out below how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today.
Follow the Heavy on the Draft for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
-
First Day of On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine
- Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET
- Date: Thursday, 2/27 (Today)
- Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
- Coverage: NFL Network
- Positions: QB, WR, TE
How to Watch/Stream:
There is only one place you can enjoy the first day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The festivities kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.
New Drills For Quarterbacks
End Zone Fade: Quarterbacks will throw passes to pass catchers running a 10-yard fade route to the right side of the end zone.
Timed Smoke/Now Route Drill: Quarterbacks will throw one pass to a WR/TE running a smoke/now route. According to NFL.com this is a route that usually “is adjusted to at the line based on pre-snap reads indicating a quick completion will be available against soft coverage — on each side consecutively.”
New Drills For Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
End Zone Fade: Quarterbacks will throw passes to pass catchers running a 10-yard fade route to the right side of the end zone.
ELIMINATED: Toe tap drill
Thursday’s Full List of Participating Prospects
Quarterbacks:
- Kelly Bryant, QB, Missouri
- Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
- Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton
- Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
- Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
- Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State
- Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
- Jake Luton, QB, Oregon State
- Cole McDonald, QB, Hawaii
- Steven Montez, QB, Colorado
- James Morgan, QB, Florida International
- Shea Patterson, QB, Michigan
- Nate Stanley, QB, Iowa
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Wide Receivers:
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
- Omar Bayless, WR, Arkansas State
- Lynn Bowden, WR, Kentucky
- Tony Brown, WR, Colorado
- Lawrence Cager, WR, Georgia
- Marquez Callaway, WR, Tennessee
- Quintez Cephus, WR, Wisconsin
- Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
- Tyrie Cleveland, WR, Florida
- Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island
- Gabriel Davis, WR, Central Florida
- Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
- Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
- Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Chris Finke, WR, Notre Dame
- Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington
- Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
- Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
- Stephen Guidry, WR, Mississippi State
- KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State
- Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
- John Hightower, WR, Boise State
- K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State
- Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Oregon State
- Trishton Jackson, WR, Syracuse
- Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
- Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
- Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
- Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Juwan Johnson, WR, Oregon
- Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
- CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
- Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt
- Austin Mack, WR, Ohio State
- Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
- Darnell Mooney, WR, Tulane
- K.J. Osborn, WR, Miami
- Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island
- Dezmon Patmon, WR, Washington State
- Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
- Malcolm Perry, WR, Navy
- Michael Pittman, WR, USC
- James Proche, WR, SMU
- Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU
- Joe Reed, WR, Virginia
- Kendrick Rogers, WR, Texas A&M
- Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
- Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
- Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
- Freddie Swain, WR, Florida
- Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami
- Ben Victor, WR, Ohio State
- Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
- Cody White, WR, Michigan State
Tight Ends:
- Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
- Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
- Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
- Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
- Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
- Brycen Hopkins, TE, Purdue
- Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
- Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan
- Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
- C.J. O’Grady, TE, Arkansas
- Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
- Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
- Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
- Stephen Sullivan, TE, LSU
- Charlie Taumoepeau, TE, Portland State
- Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
- Mitchell Wilcox, TE, South Florida
- Charlie Woerner, TE, Georgia
- Dom Wood-Anderson, TE, Tennessee
READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Combine Edition (Live at 7:00 am)