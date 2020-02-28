Henry Ruggs III Blazes in 40-Yard Dash [WATCH]

Former University of Alabama standout wide receiver Henry Ruggs III made a name for himself in college as being one of the nation’s most explosive playmakers. While working alongside the likes of likely top-10 overall draft pick Jerry Jeudy during his time with the Crimson Tide, Ruggs was arguably the most intimidating cover on the Bama offense, evident by his 13 catches of 20+ yards.

Ruggs has been perceived as a first-round NFL Draft prospect for some time now. His showing at the scouting combine on Thursday should only cement that logic.

Henry Ruggs III Posts 4.27 40-Yard Dash at Combine

Henry Ruggs ran a blistering official 40-yard dash of 4.27 (originally an unofficial 4.28) on his first attempt on Thursday night. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross currently holds the 40-yard dash record at the scouting combine with a 4.22 back in 2017. Ruggs’ time goes down as the best time by a player at a combine since Ross’ performance.

Ruggs turned heads this past offseason, running an absurd 4.25 40-yard dash over the spring, a time that he wasn’t all too pleased about. “I didn’t look for attention, they just told us to come up here and do that stuff and I just did what I had to do,” Ruggs stated in a video on the Alabama YouTube page. “It just so happens I came out with those numbers and I actually was kind of upset after I ran because I didn’t feel like I had a good start but after they told me the numbers, I was like — I feel like I can do better.”

I wonder if he’s content with this showing?

How High Can Ruggs III Climb Draft Boards?

While Ruggs III is highly regarded in draft circles, he usually tends to fall behind the likes of his former teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes that when all’s said and done, Ruggs can make a push to be the first wideout to hear his name called on draft day.

“I firmly believe Henry Ruggs is in that discussion,” Jeremiah said during a draft conference call. “I think it’s a three-man race to be the first receiver, I think he’s going to absolutely fly. Everybody knows it’s coming.”

Jeremiah continued comparing Ruggs to one of, if not the most lethal playmaker in the entire NFL.

“He’s the closest thing to Tyreek Hill that I’ve seen, since Tyreek Hill entered the league and just looked like he’s been on a different speed than everybody else.” Jeremiah continued, ”this kid does the same thing. He’s so sudden off the line of scrimmage. It’s instant death for corners.”

