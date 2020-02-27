Henry Ruggs III 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

-
2020 NFL Draft Profile: Henry Ruggs III
- Pos: WR
Pos Rank: 3 (See Full WR Rankings Here)
- Top-50 Big Board Rank: 17 (See Full Big Board Here)
- College: Alabama
- Class: Junior
Measurements
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- Arms: 30 1/2”
- Hands: 10 1/8”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
- Henry Ruggs III’s statistics may not be as shiny as you’d expected from a projected first-round wide receiver. However, that will happen when you’re battling touches amongst the likes of Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle, amongst other Alabama standouts. Still, Ruggs dominated the SEC despite his somewhat limited touches. Ruggs was a five-star recruit out of high school, playing in every game as a true freshman with the Tide, albeit in a reserve role. Still, he showed his nose for the endzone, scoring a touchdown (6) on half of his receptions (12) in 2017. The next two seasons Ruggs put up back-to-back 40+ reception, 741+ yard campaigns, scoring a total of 19 touchdowns over that span. His 11 receiving touchdowns as a sophomore were the second-most in the SEC. Ruggs is arguably the fastest player in the entire draft class. He reportedly ran a 4.25 40-yard dash over the spring at Alabama. His timed speed shows up on tape, having hauled in 13 catches of 20+ yards. While his speed is what separates Ruggs from the rest of the prospects in this class, he’s much more than a one-trick pony. Ruggs is an above-average route runner, who’s extremely smooth in and out of his cuts. Ruggs will need to work on his ability to get off of press coverage at the next level. Still, he’s a sure-fire first-round selection and a true game-breaker.
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Game-changing speed
- Elite burst
- Above-average route runner
- Solid hands, shows good concentration bringing the ball in
- Kills on double-moves
- Tough, despite his smaller frame
- Offers upside in the return game
- Weaknesses:
- Struggles getting off of press coverage
- Long speed overshadows his lateral quickness
- Scheme helped free him off the line of scrimmage
- Physicality throughout the route is questionable
- Must do a better job at protecting his body at the next level
Collegiate Stats
Receiving
|Year
|’17
|’18
|’19
|Career
|Games
|14
|14
|12
|40
|Rec
|12
|46
|40
|98
|Yds
|229
|741
|746
|1,716
|Avg
|19.1
|16.1
|18.7
|17.5
|TDs
|6
|11
|7
|24
- Rushing
|Year
|’17
|’18
|’19
|Career
|Games
|14
|14
|12
|40
|Att
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Yds
|0
|0
|75
|75
|Avg
|0
|0
|37.5
|37.5
|TDs
|0
|0
|1
|1
* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference
Draft Projection
- Round 1 – Top 20 Selection
NFL Comparison(s)
- Tyreek Hill, (WR, Kansas City Chiefs)
- Ted Ginn Jr. (WR, New Orleans Saints)