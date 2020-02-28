Amanda Nunes Targeted for UFC 250 Title Defense: Report

It has been reported by Combate that UFC Women’s Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion Amanda “The Lioness” Nunes is targeted to defend her featherweight belt at UFC 250. The event is set to take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9.

Another title fight is linked to the card as well, as it has been reported that Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo will defend his bantamweight belt against former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo.

If The Lioness is scheduled to defend her featherweight title, her opponent may be decided on February 29 at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo. Four female featherweight fighters are competing on the main card, and the fighter who impresses most may earn themselves a fight against the number one pound-for-pound female fighter in the world, Nunes.

Amanda Nunes Has 4 Potential Featherweight Opponents

Two women’s featherweight fights will take place on Saturday night. In the co-main event, Felicia “Feenom” Spencer is scheduled to fight Zarah “Infinite” Fairn dos Santos. Spencer is viewed by many as the front-runner for the shot against Nunes. She is 7-1 in her MMA career and is coming off a loss to Cris Cyborg. Infinite has a 6-3 record and is coming off a loss to Megan Anderson.

Earlier on the main card, Megan Anderson will fight “The Immortal,” Norma Dumont Viana. Anderson is 2-2 in the UFC women’s featherweight division, and The Immortal is making her promotional debut.

Out of the two athletes who get their hand raised on fight night, the woman with the most impressive win may get the nod to fight The Lioness.

