Bears Have Been ‘In Touch’ With Bengals About Trade For QB Andy Dalton: Report

Is the Red Rifle Chicago-bound? The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. reported Friday that the Chicago Bears “have been in touch with the Bengals on the topic” of trading for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dehner, who covers the Bengals, wrote that both teams have discussed a possible trade for Dalton specifically, although no announcements or deals of any kind have been made. Not yet, at least.

During their respective media sessions at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, both GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy expressed the sentiment that the team’s current starting quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, will be getting some competition this offseason.

As of now, it’s looking as though that will come in the form of Dalton, and perhaps via the draft, as well.

Andy Dalton to the Chicago Bears: Good or Bad Idea?

Dalton has played nine seasons in the NFL, all with the Bengals. Bears fans seem divided on social media about acquiring Dalton, who has had zero postseason success in his career. While he has never set the world on fire with his arm or his legs, he has been a reliable starter in the league for nearly a decade, and, as Windy City Gridiron’s Robert Schmitz pointed out, had Dalton played for the Bears for the entirety of his career, “he would hold every single Bears career passing record but two — INTs and Y/A, both records held by Sid Luckman.”

Fun fact: if Andy Dalton (yes, Andy Dalton) had spent his 9 year career with the #Bears and not the #Bengals, he would hold every single Bears career passing record but two — INTs and Y/A, both records held by Sid Luckman. Let's remember our standards before we call him "trash" — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 19, 2020

He'd also reset plenty of the single-season marks as well, including… – TDs

– Yards

– Attempts

– 300 yard games Again, he may be mediocre according to league standards, but the guy's not incompetent — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) February 19, 2020

Dalton may not have a gaudy stat line, but he has certainly been a solid player, and he has not missed more than five games in any season as a pro. With a relatively clean injury history and an affordable price tag, a player like Dalton would be a solid replacement for the Bears’ current backup, Chase Daniel. He could also do what Pace and Nagy suggested they wanted: create competition in the quarterback room to push Mitchell Trubisky.

For Bears fans, a quarterback like Dalton isn’t as big of a name as a Tom Brady or a Derek Carr, or some of the other names floating around the upcoming free agency period — but neither of those players are a realistic option for the Bears with their current salary cap situation.