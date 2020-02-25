Bears GM Ryan Pace: Competition is Coming for QB Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is about to see something he has not seen since his rookie season in 2017: competition. Bears’ GM Ryan Pace met with the media for the first time in 2020, and while he still endorsed Trubisky as the team’s starter moving forward, Pace also revealed that the team will be looking to add competition at every position — including quarterback.

“We believe in him,” Pace said about Trubisky. “We’re going to support him. We’re going to be better around him. But I think competition brings out the best in everybody.”

Pace also seemed committed to making Trubisky better by making everyone around him better. “We need to be better around him,” Pace added. Still, Pace refused to commit to Trubisky’s fifth-year option, saying the team would make that decision in May. Members of the media remain divided as to whether Pace is fully endorsing Trubisky, or whether he is doing so only in public while privately planning on pursuing someone who could eventually take Trubisky’s spot.

While Trubisky will likely be the team’s projected starter in 2020, Pace’s repeated assertion that the team plans on adding competition at the position is notable, if only because adding quarterbacks to compete with rather than back up Trubisky is something he’s never done before.

