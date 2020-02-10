Brett Favre Vigorously Defends Patriots’ Tom Brady Amid Criticism

Brett Favre may be retired, but he has some staunch words for any criticism directed at Tom Brady.

The Hall-of-Fame quarterback knows a thing or do about playing into his 40’s. The NFL legend played until he was 41 years old and had arguably the best season for a 40-year-old quarterback in NFL history back in 2009. That was when he led the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game and where they were within a play from advancing to the Super Bowl.

Favre arguably had the best season of his career, posting a career-high 107.2 quarterback rating and 68.4 percent completion rate in 2009.

Now, Favre sees similar parallels to Brady. Although Brady had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2019, the former Green Bay Packers legend is blaming Brady’s supporting cast — rather than the veteran quarterback — for his slipping production.

“Tom and I have had conversations over the last, probably, two or three years after the season was over. I just felt the need to tell him my opinion. I felt like his game had not declined one bit,” Favre recently said an interview with TMZ.

Favre Dismisses Mobility Concerns

As far as the notion that Brady’s mobility is a major concern, Favre does point out something interesting — Brady never had mobility to begin with, so how could that trait be in decline?

“I feel the same way this year. I hear lots of people, so-called experts, say that his age is catching up with him. I didn’t see that. I saw a quarterback still able to do what he normally does, but the cast around him was not up to par. … I didn’t see any decline in his arm strength. He’s not a mobile quarterback, even in his prime. To say he’s not moving as well as he once did, that’s ridiculous. He never moved well. You protect him, you get guys open — how many times did we see Tom frustrated this year because guys weren’t on the same page? You know in previous years, guys were on the same page because he wasn’t showing that frustration. I think his game is as good as it’s ever been. His cast, I don’t want to say it’s not as good, I just think it’s inexperienced.”

Favre Blames Patriots’ Struggles on Supporting Cast

As Brady enters his age-43 season, Favre states it clearly — he doesn’t believe the 20-year veteran has declined at all.

Brady is due to enter free agency for the first time in his career and there are rumblings he could move on from the New England Patriots. However, there are reports that New England could go to unprecedented lengths just to retain their franchise quarterback.

Regardless of where Brady plays in 2020, Favre is certain of one thing — the six-time Super Bowl champion is not in decline at all.