NBA Trade Talk: Zach LaVine Hints at Joining Sixers

Zach LaVine never came out and said he wanted a trade. But, the implications were there for the rim-rattling Bulls star.

LaVine, who is under contract in Chicago through 2022, recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take where he was immediately pelted with a bunch of “what-if” scenarios about potential trades. The 24-year-old tapered expectations a bit by saying “there are a ton of dudes I’d love to play with but is it going to be realistic?” before he answered. His first choice? LeBron James and the Lakers.

Then, he confided that he would thrive in a system featuring a superstar point guard and big man.

“I’d like to play for a point guard that can get up and down the floor, and pass the ball up like that,” LaVine said. “And, sometimes playing with a dominant big man is great, too. Because if you get the double team, you get the kick out.”

While LaVine himself never said he wanted to go to Philadelphia, it could easily be inferred — and First Take co-host Max Kellerman made sure to call out the Sixers and pound the point home.

“Embiid is a big man. I’m trying to think of a who a point guard could be,” Kellerman said, “and then otherwise, it’s the Lakers. They couldn’t bring anyone to you.”

“So it’s East or West Coast,” LaVine said. “Either one.”

Bulls Aren’t Likely to Trade Superstar Guard

Zach LaVine is a prolific scorer, one of the most lethal shooting guards in the NBA. He is averaging a career-high 25.3 points per game this season in Chicago after signing a four-year, $78 million deal in 2018. He is also a two-time slam-dunk champion.

LaVine is a straight-up assassin from the floor as he is shooting 44.8-percent from the field and 38.5-percent from three. He would be a perfect fit in Philadelphia, the ideal scoring guard that the franchise has long been looking to pair in the backcourt with Ben Simmons.

The Sixers should do everything in their power to orchestrate a trade. One problem. Chicago doesn’t want to trade him.

The Bulls have naturally received trade feelers for Zach LaVine but "off limits" was the description used by one source briefed on Chicago's thinking — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2020

Bleacher Report transcribed the following exchange about LaVine from ESPN’s Zach Lowe:

I know teams have called the Bulls about Zach LaVine — recently. Good teams. The Bulls typically throw the phone out the window when people call about Zach LaVine, just don’t even bother. I assume that is still their stance, in part because Wendell Carter Jr. is injured, Markkanen’s injured, Porter’s injured. You traded Jimmy Butler in a defining pivot of your franchise, what, three years ago now? If you trade Zach LaVine for picks, that’s a hard sell for your fans, especially after you’ve now promoted Zach LaVine’s All-Star candidacy.

The struggling Bulls reportedly received offers for LaVine at the trade deadline on Feb. 6 and refused to deal him. LaVine is the guy who was brought in to replace Jimmy Butler as the cornerstone of the franchise.

Translation: he isn’t going anywhere. But that doesn’t mean the Sixers shouldn’t make that phone call.

