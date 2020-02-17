Cam Newton’s Recovery Timeline for Panthers Revealed: Report

The Carolina Panthers could have their star quarterback cleared for action as early as next month, but not without some limitations.

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, the Panthers are optimistic about the likelihood of Cam Newton passing his physical and being cleared for some football activity in March, but Carolina isn’t looking to hurry him back into full-time team activities. Newton only just two months ago had surgery on his left foot to repair a Lisfranc injury that essentially cost him the entire 2019 season.

Rodrigue’s source said the Panthers have discussed limiting the former league-MVP passer through spring workouts in April and May, but the bigger question remains whether Newtown will even still be with the team after rumors have swirled for months about his future.

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera — now leading the Washington Redskins — from his head coaching post back in December and hired former Baylor coach Matt Rhule to usher in the new era, but team owner David Tepper hasn’t committed to Newton being a part of it with his health still uncertain. While he has spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Panthers, Newton has only twice since 2013 started in all 16 games and is currently on an eight-game losing streak as a starter.

The 30-year-old quarterback is due to earn about $21.1 million in 2020 if he plays the final season of his five-year contract, but the Panthers could skirt almost all of that money if they traded Newtown this offseason — or even cut him for the sake of savings.

