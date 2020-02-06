Cavaliers Pull Off Big Trade With Pistons For 2-Time All-Star Center

The NBA trade deadline is near but not without a blockbuster trade.

Andre Drummond has been centered around trade rumors for weeks and the Detroit Pistons finally pulled the trigger on a trade involving the two-time All-Star center. According to Kevin O’Conner of The Ringer, the Pistons have traded Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round draft pick.

Pistons will receive Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second-round pick form the Cavaliers for Andre Drummond, per sources. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 6, 2020

Drummond is an established big man widely regarded as the best rebounder in the game today. The 26-year-old has already won three rebounding titles and was a member of the All-NBA Third Team during the 2015-16 season.

The 6-foot-10 big had been a member of the Pistons since he was drafted back in 2012. While Drummond remained productive during the 2019-20 season — he’s averaging 17.8 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds per game — it had become abundantly clear that Detroit was heading nowhere.

The Pistons are currently 19-34 and four games out of the final spot in the Eastern Conference. In Drummond’s seven full seasons in Detroit, the Pistons had made the playoffs just twice — and were eliminated in the first round both times without winning a single playoff game.

In other words, it became readily clear that it was time for Detroit to move on from Drummond.

Drummond can become a free agent this offseason if he chooses to decline his player option for the 2020-21 season, which is worth $28.8 million.

As far as the Cavaliers are concerned, they now have a logjam at the big man positions. Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson currently remain on the roster. It appears as if Love will remain while the Cavaliers continue to seek trade partners for Thompson in the remaining minutes before the trade deadline.