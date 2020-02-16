Richmond Coach Chris Mooney Opens up About March Madness, Potential NBA Draft Prospects

Selection Sunday is just a month away and it’s a race against the clock to be one of the 68 team selected to compete for the 2020 National Championship title.

Often not recognized as the best basketball team in Virginia, the Richmond Spiders are poised to give some of the bigger programs some competition should they enter the tournament. Of course, much of the conversation has revolved around whether the University of Virginia can repeat as champions for the second year in a row.

In spite of the pressure that comes with becoming an underdog, that hasn’t stopped Chris Mooney‘s men from remaining humble and focused on the task at hand. Heavy caught up with the veteran coach ahead of this final stretch of games and he opened up about the team’s mentality and just how they’re preparing to finish the season strong.

Heavy: What are the major improvements you’ve gathered from the beginning of the squad’s collegiate careers to now?

Chris Mooney: As they’ve progressed in their basketball career, the players have certainly matured on and off the court. We have five juniors and four of them have recorded 1,000 points this season. They play talented basketball and really take their craft seriously. So, it’s really important to have players who are experienced in the game because after all we wouldn’t have reached this far without that skill.

Heavy: How were the players feeling in this final stretch of the season?

CM: The players feel great and have plenty of confidence, but still really hungry to make a statement. The schedule has been demanding and tough the entire season, but there’s a really good balance of confidence and hunger with guys who continue to improve week after week.

Heavy: How would you rate yourselves against teams from the power five conferences and how has that adjusted your playing style?

CM: Our intent is to always try to play a national schedule that includes the power five conference. When you have more experience playing against top-tier programs like Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama, you get a sense of a talent level and assurance that you can compete with them in the regular season and when March Madness begins. The focus has to be on yourself primarily, no matter who you are playing. Every game is different, so making sure you concentrate on your objectives to beat your opponent is something I try to work into our culture.

Heavy: How are your players handling the media attention that has come from being a March Madness contender?

CM: Honestly, we really don’t try to worry too much about what outside voices write or say. From workouts to practice to shootarounds, our focus is just on the next game and perfecting our conditioning week after week. Defensively, we’ve drastically improved and have worked really hard on addressing any shortcomings so we can be better. The media attention is a part of the process, but we’re not letting it affect our mentality in the run-up to the tournament.

Heavy: Have you discussed the possibility of your players becoming serious NBA draft contenders?

CM: We don’t talk about it, but we don’t ignore it either. We can be more open to those conversations once the season comes to a close. From there, we can see what opportunities are available for the interested guys and meet with the particular players one-on-one to figure out next steps. For now, I want them to focus on performing at their best for the remainder of the competition.

Coach Mooney and Blake Francis with some final words before Saturday's big one vs VCU in the Lumber Liquidators Capital City Classic. #OneRichmond https://t.co/snWQnZPWPh — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) February 14, 2020

Looks like the tenacity and hard work has paid off. Richmond defeated cross-town rivals Virginia Commonwealth University Saturday afternoon 77-59 to improve to 19-6 on the season. If they continue playing this well, Selection Sunday could be more of a reality than a possibility.