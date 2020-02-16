Conor McGregor Confuses Fans With Portuguese Tweet to UFC Fighter

After the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2, Conor “Notorious” McGregor decided to have some fun on Twitter. Longtime UFC fighter Diego “Nightmare” Sanchez defeated the exciting Brazilian Michel “Demolidor” Pereira via disqualification in the third round. Sanchez was hit by an illegal knee to the head and was unable to continue the fight.

After the match, McGregor tweeted a few times about the two men.

Conor McGregor Tries His Hand With Portuguese

Notorious decided to have a little fun with Nightmare, as he tweeted “Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez.” The tweet has since been deleted from Notorious’ page. Sanchez’s opponent Pereira responded to the tweet, which prompted McGregor to try his hand with Portuguese.

Here is a screenshot of the tweet chain that was deleted by McGregor, courtesy of Guilherme Cruz from MMA Fighting.

In response to McGregor’s “callout” of Sanchez, Pereira tweeted, “I will fight with you one day, I am growing every day to fight with the best and you are one of my list, wait for me to arrive and I will dominate my category!” He then ended his tweet with knives and skull emojis.

McGregor then fired back in Portuguese, “embaraçosa martelo de negativa jaja.” The tweet is finished with a nail polish emoji. Unfortunately for McGregor, the tweet didn’t land the way he had hoped.

In Guilherme Cruz’s tweet above, he tweets, “Hein” meaning “Huh.” Cruz is a Portuguese journalist. After a fan asked him to translate, Cruz said, “Wish I could. No idea what he tried there haha.” Other fans have tried to translate it, but McGregor may not have gotten the message across the way he hoped.

The tweet roughly translates to “embarrassing hammer of negative haha.” It’s unclear what he meant, and what McGregor’s intent was with the tweet. He has since deleted the tweet to Pereira as well as the tweet calling out Sanchez.

A Fight Between Conor McGregor and Diego Sanchez Is Highly Unlikely at This Point

Judging by McGregor’s options for his next opponent, and his tendency to troll on Twitter, a fight with Sanchez is unlikely. Notorious is ranked #3 at lightweight and #15 at welterweight and has been linked to a championship bout against the winner of UFC 249’s fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. McGregor has also been linked to Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje among others in MMA, as well as some potential boxing matchups.

A fight against Sanchez would be a step back in the rankings for him and is not an option that makes sense for him at this moment. The tweet by McGregor was most likely a joke.

