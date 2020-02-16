Jan Blachowicz Calls Out Jon Jones After Vicious KO of Corey Anderson [WATCH]

The potential next title contender has emerged in the light heavyweight division. Jan “Prince of Cieszyn” Blachowicz starched Corey “Overtime” Anderson with a first-round knockout at UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

With that highlight-reel knockout of #5 ranked Anderson, #6 Blachowicz may have put himself at the front of the line to fight UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones.

The biggest question going into the February 15 main event was who will fight Jones next. Bones fought last weekend at UFC 247, and he retained his belt by narrowly defeating the challenger, Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes via unanimous decision. However, a lot of fans and analysts were calling for an instant rematch as they scored the decision for the challenger.

Many believed that for either Anderson or Blachowicz to get the next shot, they would need to win in impressive fashion. Well, it seems that the Prince of Cieszyn has done just that. It will be interesting to see if this win will catapult Blachowicz into a fight with Jones, or if the UFC will choose another route, like the rematch with Reyes.

Blachowicz Calls Out Jon Jones After His Devastating Win Over Anderson

Bones was in attendance for the bout, and right after the referee stopped the fight, Blachowicz marched to the side of the Octagon closest to where Jones was sitting.

Then, during the post-fight interview with the color commentator Daniel Cormier, Blachowicz called his shot.

At the start of the interview, Blachowicz says, “I proved that I am the next contender for the title shot. Let’s talk about my next opponent, Jon Jones.”

Later in the interview, Cormier points out Jones and asks Blachowicz if he “wants to tell him something.” The Prince of Cieszyn responds, “You promised me that, in the show, when I meet you, you are next. Let’s do this. Tell me when. Give me the place and time.”

It’s Unclear Who Is Next to Fight Jon Jones

Even though many people scored the fight for Reyes, Jones is adamant that he won their bout at UFC 247. Earlier in the week, the light heavyweight champ took to Twitter to voice his annoyance with the critics and with Reyes himself.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do for Jones, give him a new contender like Blachowicz, or run his fight back with Reyes. And a rematch with Thiago Santos is always a possibility. One thing is clear, there are no shortage of contenders for Bones. And with a move to heavyweight always on the table, it should be an exciting year for fight fans.

