Dana White May Be Considering Huge Rematch for Jon Jones

In the main event of UFC 247 on Feb. 8, Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones fought contender Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in an exciting affair that ended with Jones winning by unanimous decision. The decision hasn’t been unanimous among fans and analysts, however, as many people scored the fight for The Devastator.

Jones got his hand raised with the judges’ scorecards reading 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46, but many watching scored the bout 48-47 in favor of the challenger. Since the fight ended, calls for Jones and Reyes to rematch have been ever-present. And UFC Dana White has confirmed his thoughts on the rematch as well.

In an interview with TMZ, White said, “I think [Reyes deserves a rematch]. You’d be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch.”

According to TMZ, White had lunch with Dominick Reyes’ manager Tiki Ghoson, and he said to TMZ, “I think there’s a very good chance [for the rematch]!”

Dominick Reyes Has Been Pursuing a Rematch But Jon Jones Likes Other Option

Reyes has been actively campaigning for a rematch since the fight ended, but Bones hasn’t been as passionate about one. A week after his battle with The Devastator, Jones went to UFC Fight Night: 167 and watched two top light heavyweights fight, Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz won the match with a devastating first-round knockout and proceeded to call Jones out.

After that fight, Bones told the media that he is very interested in fighting Blachowicz next. Jones believes that he deserved the win against Reyes, and Blachowicz is the next contender in line.

Jan Blachowicz Has Won Three Fights in a Row in The UFC

Just over a year ago, the man known as the Prince of Cieszyn, Blachowicz, suffered a TKO defeat to the hands of Thiago Santos. But, he has bounced back and has rattled off three wins in the past seven months.

At UFC 239, the Prince of Cieszyn squared-off against former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold. This fight was viewed by many as a stepping stone for Rockhold to assert himself in a new division.

Blachowicz spoiled Rockhold’s debut and knocked out the former champ in the first round. Four months later, the Prince of Cieszyn entered the Octagon to face another middleweight testing the waters of light heavyweight, Jacare Souza.

The fight was very close, but Blachowicz squeaked out a split-decision victory.

And on Feb. 15, the Prince of Cieszyn fought in his first main event and defeated Corey Anderson in the first round with a savage right hand.

