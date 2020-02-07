Dana White Confirms UFC Will Honor Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

The sporting world continues to remember the legacy of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the UFC will do so as well.

During an interview with TMZ, White was asked if the promotion was planning on honoring the NBA legend during UFC 247. White responded, “This is the first fight since [the accident] happened, and yes, we’re going to do something for Kobe.”

The promotion’s president then revealed to TMZ that Bryant was an investor in the UFC. White also mentioned that the NBA star was an investor with the sports drink company BODYARMOR, which is a sponsor of the UFC. White says, “You look at Kobe, the basketball player, right? And then the guy won an Oscar. And all the other things that this guy has accomplished in his life. Well, also, he was one of the big investors in BODYARMOR, the company that’s a sponsor of the UFC. He was also an investor in the UFC.”

Bryant won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for the film Dear Basketball.

Kobe Bryant Wished He Had ‘Invested More’ Into the UFC

White then speaks about the remarkable year that the company has had and how it affected Bryant. He says, “The UFC killed it last year. When I say 2019 was our best year, [compared to] other years, 2019 is through the roof; it was massive. So, the owners got a distribution, and Kobe got a distribution from the UFC the Wednesday before the incident. And he was so pumped up and so excited. And he said whatever everybody always says: ‘I wish I invested more.'”

The UFC president then praised Bryant one more time, “He was a great dude. He was a part of this company. Kobe Bryant was a good guy in every way that you could possibly be a good guy.”

Bryant Will Be Honored This Saturday at UFC 247

On February 8, the promotion will be at the Toyota Center in Houston for UFC 247. The main event features the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, as he defends his belt against the #4 ranked Dominick Reyes. The co-main event bout pits UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko against the #1 contender Katlyn Chookagian.

Main Card – 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Bout – Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card – 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Bout – Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Preliminary Card – 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Bantamweight Bout – Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Featherweight Bout – Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

