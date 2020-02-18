Darius Slay’s Feelings About Potential Lions Trade Revealed

The Detroit Lions have a decision to make with cornerback Darius Slay, who they are said to be dangling on the trade market. But how does the player feel about such news?

After a new round of trade discussion came up this week, a bit more from the inside was revealed about Slay’s own feelings on a potential deal. As ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed, a deal wouldn’t bother Slay one bit and he’d welcome a change of scenery. Additionally, Slay and the Lions could be at an impasse in terms of their own negotiations, making a deal make more sense.

Couple notes on Darius Slay, whom @AdamSchefter reports has garnered trade contact from multiple teams… Slay would definitely welcome a fresh start elsewhere. Lions and Slay discussed a contract extension for last two years, haven’t found sweet spot. Sets stage for a trade — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 18, 2020

This report matches with some common thoughts lately regarding Slay. The cornerback has commented about wanting to get paid, and has said that no matter what happens, he will be alright moving forward, even if he wouldn’t mind finishing his career with the Lions.

There’s a long way to go before a deal is reached, but if it happens, the cornerback will make the best of it.

Lions Price Revealed Within Darius Slay Trade

If a deal doesn’t happen, price could be a reason. Obviously, the Lions are said to be firm, and that price could be expected to be a second or third round pick according to Ryan O’Halloran, and then a costly extension, in the neighborhood of $15 million dollars. That was the team’s reported price for the Denver Broncos according to a league executive.

League executive on what it would take for #Broncos to acquire CB Darius Slay from Lions: "Second or third rounder and $15 million-ish per year," via extension. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) February 17, 2020

That’s an expensive cost, and one the Lions aren’t backing down off of reportedly when it comes to talks. Detroit doesn’t have to deal Slay, of course, which means they can afford to be coy and hang back on their top cornerback and see if anyone is willing to meet the price.

If someone does, the Lions might decide to move on from Slay when all is said and done.

Dangers Lions Have Within Darius Slay Trade

The decision to deal Slay, though, isn’t one that the team can afford to take lightly. Subtracting Slay from the mix would seemingly hamper the Lions’ chances to have an elite season in 2020 given the cornerback’s importance to the team as a whole. If Slay does go, decisions will have to be made.

Analyst Chris Burke of The Athletic explained after new Slay rumors surfaced that the Lions have a big decision to make in terms of whether to deal the top corner. If they do, the team will have to answer the question of “what’s next,” and there are few easy answers to that query. In fact, as Burke says, the move could help the Lions open another gaping hole on their roster prior to the 2020 offseason.

What's the scenario where the Lions trade Slay and have a *better* secondary? Does Byron Jones do it? Chris Harris? Harris + Okudah? Logan Ryan and … something? Lions have a ton of ground to cover this offseason, subtracting their No. 1 corner would add another hurdle. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 17, 2020

If the Lions do decide on a Slay trade, it’s likely the team will have to make some sort of a signing in free agency, either a Chris Harris, Byron Jones or some other large name. They might also have to look strongly in Jeffrey Okudah’s direction during the NFL Draft. A combination of these moves could

Slay, however, offers the team some security in terms of everyone knowing what to expect from the player at his position. Heading into a bumpy offseason, that fact should offer some comfort to the team and their staff.

If Slay gets traded, the Lions will have a major challenge as it relates to how to react. Don’t count on Slay being all that disappointed should the move take place.

READ NEXT: Lions Best Free Agency Target Revealed