Did Tom Brady Commercial Reveal Free Agency Plans?

Give him credit; Tom Brady knows his audience.

The New England Patriots star quarterback threw some fuel on the fire regarding his impending free agency this offseason during his appearance in a Hulu commercial that aired Sunday night during the first half of the Super Bowl. While rumors have run rampant about where Brady will spend his next season, he capped his commercial spot with an interesting statement on the matter.

“And me?” Brady said at the conclusion of the spot. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Tom Brady isn’t retiring. And Hulu paid him to get us all. We got played. Well done, TB12. pic.twitter.com/PEHdor8tou — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 3, 2020

While his words sound like confirmation of something, it remains unknown what exactly he plans to do when it comes to 2020 and beyond. “Not going anywhere” could refer directly to Brady’s role with the Patriots, who are reportedly willing to offer him as much as $30 million per year to keep him in New England. Or, maybe just as easily, it could be Brady confirming to the NFL that he intends to play next season and will not retire — something he already confirmed early last month.

The most likely scenario? Brady knows everyone wants to know about his future in the league and wants to have a little bit of fun with the speculation before anything is made certain. There was some hype surrounding the Hulu commercial in the days leading up to Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, but the “big announcement” about Brady’s future turned out to just be misdirection — which is actually pretty funny.

Raiders Reportedly Want in on Brady Bidding

Let’s get this out there: The Patriots could still lock down Tom Brady for the future with a new deal that keeps one of the NFL’s all-time greatest quarterbacks at the helm of their offense. He doesn’t just want money, though — he needs weapons. If the Patriots can give him that, it would make perfect sense for him to stay where he’s always called home.

According to Schefter, though, the Raiders would love to take a shot at bringing Brady with them to their new home in Las Vegas. The signing would make perfect sense when you consider their recent move into a new market, as Brady would not only draw an audience but also improve the overall quality of their team. They could also relatively easily part ways with current starter Derek Carr, as cutting him would save them about $16.5 million in cap space with a total hit of $5 million.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, Carr will have $2.9 million of his $18.9 million base salary become guaranteed if he is still signed to the roster next Wednesday, which is the third day of the league’s waiver period.

Brady would be a unique opportunity for the Raiders, but it wouldn’t be illogical for them to continue on with Carr, who just finished up his sixth season and is currently signed through 2022. He also set career-high marks in passing yards (4,054), yards per attempt (7.9) and completion percentage (70.4) during the 2019 season, despite the Raiders finishing just 7-9 on the year.

