DraftKings NBA All-Star Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NBA $500K NBA All-Star Game Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a matchup of the league’s very best, as Team LeBron takes on Team Giannis at the United Center in Chicago. Tip-off is at 8:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on TNT and streamable on the Watch TNT app.

The winner of tonight’s showdown will receive a whopping $100K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (PG, SG, SF, PF, C) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: G. Antetokounmpo $14,400

$14,400 FLEX: Russell Westbrook $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: Trae Young $8,400

$8,400 FLEX: Ben Simmons $7,400

$7,400 FLEX: Pascal Siakam $7,200

$7,200 FLEX: Kris Middleton $3,200

Why This Lineup?

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in scoring in last season’s All-Star Game, with 38 points on a whopping 23 field-goal attempts. He also brought in 11 rebounds and had five assists in just slightly over 27 minutes of play. His minutes played was second amongst all players in the 2019 All-Star game. After missing the Bucks’ past few games for the birth of his son, the Greek Freak should have fresh legs to once again fill up the stat sheet.

It’s hard to bet against Russell Westbrook in an All-Star setting. When the majority of the players on the court are treating the game more or less like a glorified practice, Westbrook remains his same, tenacity-filled self. Westbrook has scored 31+ All-Star points on three separate occasions over his career. He’s also been on a complete tear from a fantasy perspective of late. The Houston Rockets’ point guard has averaged an outstanding 59.9 fantasy points over his last 10 games.

In an All-Star setting, you’re looking to fill out your roster with moderately priced players who can get buckets in bunches. With no Steph Curry this year, Trae Young is arguably your best bet to get hot from three-range. Young is starting in what is his first career All-Star appearance tonight, in a season that he’s averaging nearly 30 points per game.

Ben Simmons is a stat sheet stuffer. Entering tonight’s game, Simmons is riding a three-game streak with double-digit assists. His passing ability is made for these types of settings, evident by his team-high seven assists in last season’s All-Star game.

Pascal Siakam was Team Giannis’ second selection in the All-Star draft. His ability to get up and down the court will likely lead to easy rebounds and putback points. Siakam also has a chance to surprise people in the scoring department, where he’s racked up nearly 24 points per game this year.

We mentioned earlier that in an All-Star game, it’s crucial to find viable scoring options at a moderate price. No player checks off all those boxes better than Kris Middleton, who at just $3,200 is a complete and utter bargain. Middleton put up 31 fantasy points on 20 points scoring in last year’s game. If he can come anywhere near that production this time around, he’s a slamdunk play at his price.

