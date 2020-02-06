Eagles to Add Former Colts WR to Coaching Staff: Report

The Eagles are finally filling out their coaching staff. And so far it’s loaded with head-scratchers.

One day after a report surfaced linking former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to a job on their coaching staff, another shoe appears to be dropping.

Per Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, the Eagles are planning to name Aaron Moorehead as their next wide receivers coach, a role vacated last month when they fired Carson Walch. Moorehead has spent the past two seasons in the same role at Vanderbilt University where he mentored Kalija Lipscomb. He caught 134 balls for 1,427 yards and 12 touchdowns under his direction.

Prior to that, Moorehead served stints as wide receivers coach at both Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. At Texas A&M, he was credited for developing Christian Kirk and Josh Reynolds into NFL-caliber receivers.

Moorehead may best be known for his five-year career playing for the Indianapolis Colts. Despite having Peyton Manning as his quarterback, the slow-moving target only made 31 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown. Moorehead did win a Super Bowl in 2007 and was targeted one time in that game.

Moorehead has picked up lessons throughout his football journey, including tips from high-profile names like Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Jim Harbaugh, Leslie Frazier and David Shaw.

“I was always the type of guy who tried to pick little things from every guy to take with me on my journey,” Moorehead told the Chicago Tribune in 2013. “The worst thing is try to be something you’re not. I think the kids see through it. I think the other coaches see through it.”

Eagles Set to Hire Andrew Breiner as Consultant

In another under-the-radar move, the Eagles are reportedly set to hire Andrew Breiner in an undisclosed role on their offensive coaching staff. The 35-year-old is a native of Hummelstown, PA and began his coaching career at Loch Haven in 2006.

He has worked his way up the college ranks, from quarterbacks coach at the University of Connecticut to offensive coordinator at Fordham until he took over the head-coaching gig at the New York-based university. From there, Breiner went on to serve as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State in 2018.

The Bulldogs ranked 109th in the country in passing offense — and 70th in total offense — while averaging 179.5 passing yards per game and 7.41 yards per attempt in 2019. He worked with quarterbacks Garrett Shrader and Tommy Stevens who split time under center as the two fought back from injuries.

Breiner has talked about letting his quarterbacks improvise in the past, saying it’s more his job to teach scheme. That could bode well for Carson Wentz getting a green light to go full throttle with his legs and make plays out the pocket.

“You know, as a coach your job is to teach the scheme. And I think you’ve got to have a great communication with your quarterback,” Breiner told 24/7 Sports last October. “Because nobody has a better view out there than him.”

