Jason Kelce Sends Hilarious Super Bowl Message to Travis Kelce [WATCH]

It’s no secret Jason Kelce gave one of the greatest speeches in the history of Super Bowl parades. His brother, Travis, has promised to deliver an even better one.

Jason’s speech was arguably the greatest oration in Philadelphia sports history, maybe in the history of professional sports. He won over his adopted city for eternity during that cold February day while adding a new phrase into the lexicon: “Hungry dogs run faster.”

It’s going to be tough act to follow for Travis but he feels up to the task. He proclaimed his Chiefs’ parade speech will be “10 times better” than Jason’s comments at the top of the famed Art Museum steps. The pressure is on.

Jason joined his brother on the NFL Network set following the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV. He expressed skepticism in Travis besting his remarks. More importantly, Jason did it while wearing a bright red Andy Reid T-shirt, a shout out to the former Eagles coach who selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

“This man don’t need any advice,” Jason said. “He’s his own man and he’s up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy because he’s the best in the game and he’s going to have the best speech … umm, next to mine.”

Eagles Congratulate Andy Reid on Super Bowl Championship

Andy Reid spent 14 mostly successful seasons in Philadelphia. He was technically fired in 2012 but it felt more like a parting of ways. The man affectionately known as Big Red left town as the Eagles’ all-time winningest coach with 130 wins.

Prior to securing his first Super Bowl title, Reid had been the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship. That’s over. He now has 222 total wins in the regular season and playoffs, a mark that ranks him No. 6 on the league’s all-time list.

His former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, were quick to congratulate the larger-than-life coach. Eagles owner Jeffery Lurie hired Reid to be the organization’s head coach in 1999 after a successful run serving as Brett Favre’s quarterbacks coach in Green Bay.

The mutual respect between Lurie and Reid never wavered. The Eagles sent out a Twitter message that referenced Reid’s favorite catchphrase when he used to start his weekly press conferences by telling the assembled media the “times’s yours.”

On Sunday, Reid vowed to eat a celebratory cheeseburger in his post-game press conference and predicted a ton of “burnt ends” would be eaten in Kansas City this week. It was a well-deserved moment of levity on the grandest of stages. Reid is now a Super Bowl-winning head coach in the NFL.

“We never lost faith. I mean, that’s the biggest thing,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the game. “Everyone on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other and that’s what he preached all year long. And we had this guy right here [Reid] to get it in the end and we found a way to get it in the end.”

