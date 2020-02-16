Former Eagles QB Rips XFL Team, Benched in Fourth Quarter

Honesty isn’t always the best policy — at least not in the XFL, with your team trailing 12-0 at halftime.

Matt McGloin made headlines for all the wrong reasons after brutally ripping his team during a sideline interview at the end of the first half of Saturday’s XFL game between the New york Guardians and DC Defenders. The Guardians quarterback was upset with the play-calling early on as they ran the football three straight times to open the game.

McGloin, who spent five months with the Eagles in 2017, wasn’t really helping the cause with his play. The 30-year-old went 5-of-13 for 32 yards in the first half and threw a terrible interception that was returned for a touchdown.

“We need to change the whole entire game plan at halftime,” McGloin told sideline reporter Dianna Russini. “There’s just a lot going on out there, it’s embarrassing for us here as an offense so there’s a lot of things we want to fix at the break.”

McGloin came back out under center in the third quarter but was promptly benched in the fourth quarter. He finished the day going 8-of-19 for 44 yards and two interceptions in a 27-0 loss. His head coach was none too pleased.

“I need to go talk to him and figure out what the problem is because he needs to play better,” said Kevin Gilbride, the same coach who once took a punch to the face from Buddy Ryan.

McGloin elaborated on his previous comments after he was benched in another live interview on the sideline. Again, he didn’t hold back.

“Listen, there’s a lot of stuff going on behind closed doors, I think we need to clean that up,” McGloin said, via USA Today. “Communication, especially, is one. And it showed today. At no point in time did I think we were comfortable out there. At no point in time did I think we were in a position to try to be successful.”

Matt McGloin gets benched after completing 8-of-19 pass attempts with 2 INT, then proceeds to rip his team/coach while the 4th quarter is still being played. This is peak XFL pic.twitter.com/JKVwShqTrQ — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) February 15, 2020

McGloin’s Failed One-Year Stint in Philadelphia

Matt McGloin, a Pennsylvania native who played college ball at Penn State, was signed by the Eagles in April 2017. He was supposed to be the team’s third-string quarterback behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Nick Foles but it never worked out.

The long-time Raider brought a pretty good pedigree at the time after completing 161-of-277 career passes (58.1 percent) and throwing for 1,868 yards over four seasons in Oakland. However, he struggled in the preseason and training camp before getting cut by the Eagles on Sept. 1, 2017. McGloin latched on with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs but never saw action in a real game.

Carson Wentz and Matt McGloin working on QB drills. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/KGGhJ8M0dD — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 7, 2017

Perhaps the quarterback’s biggest claim to fame in Philadelphia was getting booed by the hometown crowd in a preseason game. McGloin came on in relief of Wentz and threw a careless interception against the Miami Dolphins — right into the heart of the defensive line. A chorus of boos immediately rained down. McGloin’s overall numbers in that contest were quite good — 22-of-26 for 155 yards and a touchdown. Gone too soon? No, probably not.

