Emmanuel Sanders’ Wife Gabriella Waheed is a Fashion Designer

San Francisco 49ers wideout Emmanuel Sanders is a winner, regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl LIV, simply because he’s managed to hang on to his successful and beautiful wife. Sanders and his wife, Gabriella Waheed, have had their ups and downs, but at the moments the little family unit is going strong.

The couple have two children together, their son Princeton Emmanuel Sanders and their daughter Zoie. You can even spot their five-year-old son Princeton on his own personal Instagram page, and frankly, he has better style than most of us do.

The Couple Has Had Their Fair Share of Drama

In the past, Sanders and Waheed have had their differences. In fact, at one point Waheed had filed for divorce. While she was pregnant with her daughter, Waheed filed documents to divorce Sanders, and even received a temporary restraining order against Sanders.

However, when Waheed gave birth a short time after, she posted this photo with Sanders in the delivery room.

Originally, Waheed claimed that Sanders was spending thousands on his numerous “side chicks.” She even claimed that he skipped practice to go partying, claiming he was leaving for the birth of his child. However, as this occurred back in December of 2016, it appears Waheed has had a change of heart.

Sanders and Waheed Appear to be a Happy Family Now

Despite the headlines back in 2016, the couple still appears to be going strong. Both post photos of the family on social media, and seem quite happy. You can spot them celebrating together after the NFC Conference Championship Game, and Waheed even states “We are so proud of you!” Take a look, below.

Waheed Has Her Own Children’s Fashion Line

As you might be able to tell from some of her photos, Waheed is a fan of designer clothing. Her Instagram page is littered with her sporting Chanel, Luis Vuitton, Fendi, Balenciaga, and more. She doesn’t leave her kids out in the rain on the fashion front either, as you can often see them in matching designer outfits.

As Waheed states on her Instagram, she is a fashion designer herself, and even runs a children’s clothing line known as Kid Kong NYC. The brand, described as “high-end streetwear” features a wide range of products and styles. You can take a look at some of the designs, below.

READ NEXT: Plies & Tank Crashed Sammy Watkins’ Wedding