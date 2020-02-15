Ja Morant’s Between the Legs Pass Sets Up Monster Zion Williamson Dunk [WATCH]

The NBA’s Rising Stars game on Friday night may just trump Saturday’s Slam Dunk competition.
Former AAU teammates Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are putting on an absolute show in the first half of the U.S. vs. the World matchup at the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Playing for the U.S. team, the Grizzlies’ Morant found the Pelicans’ Williamson for explosive dunks on three highlight-reel lobs, capped by an insane between-the-legs lob on a fast break late in the first half.
Earlier in the first quarter, Morant found Williamson for a 50+ foot lob from beyond half-court.
The rim and backboard at the United Center have taken an absolute beating from Williamson in the first half and had to be repaired at halftime.
Imagine the thought of having to defend the combination of Morant and Williamson on a nightly basis? The two grew up an hour away from each other and teamed up to play on a small-town South Carolina AAU team prior to taking the college basketball world by storm last year.
Williamson and Morant were selected No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2019 NBA Draft.