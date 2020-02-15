Ja Morant’s Between the Legs Pass Sets Up Monster Zion Williamson Dunk [WATCH]

The NBA’s Rising Stars game on Friday night may just trump Saturday’s Slam Dunk competition.

Former AAU teammates Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are putting on an absolute show in the first half of the U.S. vs. the World matchup at the NBA’s All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Playing for the U.S. team, the Grizzlies’ Morant found the Pelicans’ Williamson for explosive dunks on three highlight-reel lobs, capped by an insane between-the-legs lob on a fast break late in the first half.

Ja Morant with between the legs lob to Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/05rT8vjrfF — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) February 15, 2020

Earlier in the first quarter, Morant found Williamson for a 50+ foot lob from beyond half-court.

The rim and backboard at the United Center have taken an absolute beating from Williamson in the first half and had to be repaired at halftime.

Zion bent the rim 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wo68tLyrlJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2020

Imagine the thought of having to defend the combination of Morant and Williamson on a nightly basis? The two grew up an hour away from each other and teamed up to play on a small-town South Carolina AAU team prior to taking the college basketball world by storm last year.

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant on the same SQUAD?! Top Two Picks Ball Out For SC HORNETS!⬇️⬇️⬇️FrankieVision Youtube Channel ⬇️⬇️⬇️ 📈 Official FV 2019 NBA Mock Draft – https://frankievision.com/view_all/mo… 📱 Athletic Phone Cases Here – http://athleticcases.com?aff=22 ⏩Try ESPN+ For Free for 7 Days Here – http://espn.zlbu.net/c/1343480/535101… ⏩If You Want to See You Fav PlayeHighlightsts Hit Us Up Below ⏩InstaGram – https://www.instagram.com/frankie.vis… ⏩Twitter – https://twitter.com/Frankie_Vision I DO NOT own clips or videos that i post of sports Highlights. All highlights or clips are property of the NBA, NCAA, ACC, NFL, SEC, ESPN , BroadbandTV NBA account, ETC.. All videos are edited following the "fair use" guideline of Youtube. 2019-04-06T01:30:01.000Z

Williamson and Morant were selected No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the 2019 NBA Draft.