NBA Star Dominates Madden 20 With Lamar Jackson [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best athletes around in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and plenty of folks are enamored with what he can do on the field.

As a result, Jackson has become a favorite in the video game circuit. Known for an array of big moves, Jackson offers gamers an exciting package. Everyone has taken notice, including NBA star Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ guard is becoming a star in his own right, but when he is looking to cut loose off the hardwood, he uses Jackson in order to dazzle folks on EA Sports’ Madden.

Here’s a look at Morant making moves in the game at an event:

“Big Truss!” Morant exclaims after running the ball into the end zone. Clearly, Morant knows who to turn to for big plays.

Chiefs Running Back Uses Lamar Jackson

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are big rivals on the field, but that doesn’t matter in terms of video games for one Chiefs player.

Lamar Jackson was a mainstay in 2019 for everyone given his amazing play, and even Darrel Williams has taken note. Williams recently showed off a shot of him playing Madden and interestingly enough, he was using the Ravens and Jackson in the game, playing against the Chiefs.

Ravens employee Ryan Mink pointed out the irony of a Chiefs runner using Jackson to beat up his own real life team in the game. Here’s a look:

So a Chiefs running back is playing as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens against the Chiefs in Madden and making them look silly. 🤔😂 https://t.co/i71qfSARtm — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) January 8, 2020

Obviously, who Jackson plays for in this instance doesn’t even matter. Even Williams knows he can make anyone look silly using Jackson, a guy who was a human cheat code all of 2019.

Al Pacino Praised Lamar Jackson

It’s not just fellow NFL players and future NBA stars showering Jackson with love and respect. Even actors love him as well. Recently, in a new piece for The Ringer by Jake Kring-Schreifels, the oral history of the movie Any Given Sunday was presented. It is a phenomenal behind the scenes look at a classic movie for sports fans. In the film, Al Pacino plays one of the legendary fictitious coaches of all time in Tony D’Amato.

A key piece of the movie revolves around D’Amato playing seldom used third string quarterback Willie Beamen, played by Jamie Foxx. Speaking in the piece about Beamen and some of the parallels to real life quarterbacks, Pacino took time out to heap praise on the Baltimore quarterback.

Here’s a look at what he had to say about Jackson:

“I watch this guy Lamar Jackson. There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do. That’s inspiring. Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out? The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does? With Willie Beamen, he was put in the background. Lamar was waiting behind Flacco, and I don’t see how he got overlooked. What Lamar’s doing was always there. You can clearly see it. Then you watch how he throws with such accuracy. He seems so comfortable throwing a football, like he’s been doing it all his life.”

Thus far, Jackson has been getting tons of praise for not just his ability to run but his ability to throw the ball. It’s notable Pacino singles out Jackson’s throwing considering many figured he would be better off playing another position in the league due to questions about arm strength. None of those concerns are coming up lately, with Jackson dominating

Those detractors have now been proven wrong, but it’s clear with this take, Pacino was never amongst them in the first place anyhow. Perhaps Pacino would have made a great football coach in real life.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this season, Jackson has put up 3,127 passing yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,206 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these types of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson has been in 2019.

Count on Jackson remaining strong in the video game circuit as well, as most serious gamers will tell you.

