Jimmy Garoppolo Does Not Have a Wife But Tom Brady Helped With Date

Jimmy Garoppolo may be the NFL’s most eligible bachelor as the 49ers quarterback does not appear to have a wife or girlfriend. Garoppolo keeps his personal life close to his vest after a few dates became national news.

The Niners signal-caller admits that he received a bit of advice from Tom Brady on how to handle his personal life, but Garoppolo isn’t divulging any secrets as Bleacher Report detailed.

…He picked up tricks of a modern celebrity life, from the finances to the locker room and, of course, the women. “I can’t tell you that,” Jimmy says with a wide smile, when pressed about veteran dating tips from the husband of one of the world’s most famous supermodels. “That’s top-secret stuff.”

Even more interesting is that Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen tried to help Garoppolo with his dating life when he was serving as the Patriots’ backup quarterback. Garoppolo went on a blind date with one of Brady and Bundchen’s model friends, but things did not go much further, per Bleacher Report.

Jimmy G Was Linked to Model Alexandra King in 2018

IG Model Alexandra King Says She’s Dating Jimmy Garoppolo; But Jimmy G Doesn’t Publicly Claim Her (Photos) https://t.co/wukEIqBmOD pic.twitter.com/s0GLDraV2K — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 17, 2018

Garoppolo’s rumored girlfriend in 2018 was model Alexandra King. There were trips to Disneyland, and King made Instagram posts featuring Garoppolo that were later taken down. Garoppolo denied being in a relationship with King or anyone else.

“It was news to me,” Garoppolo told Bleacher Report when asked about the rumored relationship.

After Garoppolo tore his ACL during his first season with the 49ers, King implied the Niners’ quarterback had it coming. King posted “Karma” to an Instagram Story shortly after the injury, per New York Post. The post was vague enough that King could have been talking about anything, but the timing of the message seemed a bit inditing.

Garoppolo Was Rumored to Be Dating a Sacramento Woman Who Works in the Bottle Service Industry

During the playoffs, Terez Owens reported that Garoppolo was dating a Sacramento woman whose Instagram handle is @Shaybaevip. However, the evidence is a bit scarce as Garoppolo only briefly followed the woman who works in the bottle service industry.

Their relationship status should not be considered anything more than a rumor, but that did not stop fans from speculating. After a date with adult film star Kiara Mia was filmed by TMZ, Garoppolo admitted to being surprised so many people care about his life off the field.

“I’ve never been very big on being really public with things — even social media,” Garoppolo explained to SF Gate. “I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said: It is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride.”

As for Mia, she later admitted that they are now simply friends, but spoke highly of Garoppolo. Mia has also been vocal about her belief that Garoppolo will lead the 49ers to success. Mia told TMZ that Garoppolo “radiates greatness.”