Does Jimmy Garoppolo Have a Wife? Is the 49ers QB Married?

Jimmy Garoppolo does not have a wife, and the 49ers quarterback is not believed to be in a relationship. Garoppolo has been mostly quiet about his life away from football and seemed genuinely surprised when a date with adult film star Kiara Mia became national news in 2018.

“I’ve never been very big on being really public with things — even social media,” Garoppolo noted to SF Gate. “I’m not out there a ton. But my life is looked at differently. I’m under a microscope. It’s like [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] said: It is a good learning experience. I just have to take it in stride.”

If Garoppolo is dating anyone, the Niners quarterback has not made it public, but all indications are that he remains single. Garoppolo admitted in a 2018 Bleacher Report interview that he gets crazy direct messages on social media.

In May, TMZ had posted a video of Jimmy outside a San Jose bar with a young woman. It’s the type of attention he’s still getting used to, even if he makes his friends read the thirsty Instagram comments. “You’re not even sure if it’s a real person,” Jimmy says. “You just pretend they aren’t. … The comments are the weirdest part. The DMs are even crazier.” When TMZ claimed he had a girlfriend two months before, friends congratulated Jimmy on the relationship. “It was news to me,” he says.

Some Fans Thought Garoppolo Called Erin Andrews “Baby” in a Recent Postgame Interview That Was Misconstrued

Garoppolo was recently part of an awkward postgame interview with Erin Andrews, but it was unintentional by the 49ers quarterback. Garoppolo was trying to use the term “baby” to express his excitement for San Francisco’s undefeated season (at the time), but at first listen it sounded like the quarterback was calling Andrews “baby.”

“It feels good, baby!” Garoppolo responded to Andrews in the interview.

Garoppolo noted that baby is a word that he uses often and did not expect the interview to create such a stir.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up like that,” Garoppolo noted, per NBC Sports. “It is what it is, but yeah — I’m excited to be 8-0, baby. I say ‘baby’ like 500 times throughout a game, just to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that.”

Garoppolo Was Linked to Model Alexandra King Early in His Career

The closest we have seen Garoppolo to being in a relationship was early in his career when he was linked to model Alexandra King. The two were spotted on a trip to Disnleyland and King once posted a photo of Garoppolo on Valentine’s Day which was later deleted, per SFGate.com.

For now, Garoppolo appears focused on bringing a Super Bowl back to San Francisco. As for Mia, the two appear to just be friends, but she has been following his success on the field this season.

“I declared that they were going to make it to the Super Bowl,” Mia told TMZ. “He’s phenomenal, he’s talented, he’s a born star!”