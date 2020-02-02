Joe Buck’s Wife and Ex-Wife Were Both NFL Cheerleaders

Chances are you’ve seen Joe Buck announcing an NFL Super Bowl or five in the past decade. Buck, a Fox Sports commentator, has worked as a play-by-play announcer in five other Super Bowls, and Super Bowl LIV will be his sixth. He has been married twice, once to Ann Archambault (now Ann Buck-Kitchel), and his current wife is former Denver Broncos Cheerleader Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Buck has two children with his ex-wife Ann, and two children with his current wife. Read on to learn more about his wife, ex-wife, and family.

Buck’s First Marriage

Joe Buck married Ann Buck, a former NFL cheerleader, in 1993. Their marriage lasted nearly 18 years, and they had two children together, Natalie buck and Trudy Buck. However, in 2011 the couple called it quits and went their separate ways. They did not disclose to the public the cause for the divorce.

Regardless of his split with their mother, Buck’s two older children still maintain a strong relationship with him and his new family. As you can see, they continue to stay in touch and even celebrate holidays together.

Ann remarried, tying the knot with Scott Kitchel in June of 2018. In November of 2019, Buck-Kitchel gave birth to another daughter with her new husband, who they named Evelyn.

Buck’s Second Marriage and Current Wife

In April of 2014, Buck married his current wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck. Like her husband, Beisner-Buck works in sports journalism as a reporter for ESPN. She was also a Denver Broncos Cheerleader for six years, from 1997-2003.

In April of 2018, Buck and his wife welcomed twin sons into the world. Beisner-Buck, who is now 42 years of age, conceived using in vitro fertilization. She described it as a “very grueling, gnarly process.” Thankfully, the twins, Blake and Wyatt, were born happy and healthy.

Buck, His Children, and His Current Wife Make for a Close-Knit Group

Buck, his current wife, his newly-born sons, and his older daughters all form a close family. Despite the difference in age between the children, Buck’s daughters from his previous marriage spend time bonding with their younger brothers.

