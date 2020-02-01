Is LeSean McCoy Trending Towards Being a Healthy Scratch for the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has played 11-seasons in the NFL, the majority of which have been as a member of some less than stellar teams. In fact, prior to this year, Shady had never even won a playoff game.

Leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, McCoy’s future playing plans have been the topic of great discussion, as many have wondered if the veteran would be hanging up his cleats follow Super Bowl LIV. McCoy appears to believe he still has some juice left in the tank, telling media “I can still play, so I’m not going to retire yet, but that day is coming,” per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

However, if recent reports reign true, he may want to go back to the drawing board and reexamine his plans for the near future, as it appears Kansas City is primed to take the field without him come Sunday.

LeSean McCoy Expected to Be Healthy Scratch: Report

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, LeSean McCoy is trending towards being inactive for Super Bowl 54. While McCoy is currently carrying a full bill of health, Rapoport states that Kansas City is moving towards keeping just two running backs active for Sunday, opting to use the added roster spots to their defensive line amongst other key areas.

From Super Bowl Live: #Chiefs veteran RB LeSean McCoy is heading toward being inactive for tomorrow. What it means 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/UXxr0OJ1hE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2020

Early in the season, McCoy looked like the clear-cut best option in the Chiefs backfield, firmly outplaying current starting running back Damien Williams. McCoy averaged a superb 5.32 yards per carry over his first seven games of the season. However, towards the latter part of the season, KC began to give Shady more and more time off, be it practice or games, as what was previously described as keeping him fresh for later on in the season.

Yet, here we are, at the final game of the year, and McCoy is likely going to watch the game from the sidelines in sweatpants.

Shady Wants a Super Bowl Victory for His Long-Time Coach

While McCoy may not be able to personally play a direct role in helping bring a Super Bowl back to Kansas City, his desire to see his head coach hoist a Lombardi Trophy still drives him, as seen by his quote below via NBCSports.

“I’ll tell you what, that would mean the world to me and to a lot of guys on this team. But also to a lot of former players that played with Coach Reid, they really want him to win. We know how hard he works at this. “I remember when I was in Philly, the first time I ever saw a coach stay the night at the office. I thought that was crazy. He have a blowup bed, he’ll work, work, go to sleep, get up. And he’s always been like a father figure to a lot of players. We have a lot of respect for him. “I think the last two weeks, I’ve had so many former players who played under Coach Reid, even coaches from different teams, talk about ‘Dang, man, we want Andy to get a ring. He deserves it.’ And we feel that. I’m sure this Super Bowl, obviously a lot of Chief fans will be cheering for us, cheering for Coach Reid, but a lot of former players from different teams that’s retired even playing for other teams will be cheering for him as well.”

