Laurent Duvernay-Tardif’s Longtime Girlfriend Supports Both His Careers

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif undoubtedly has a lot on his plate, from his Super Bowl LIV appearance to his medical career. Thankfully, he has a great support system at his side, including his longtime girlfriend Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau.

As you can see by this Instagram post, even during the NFL season Duvernay-Tardif has the medical field on his mind. Despite everything that goes into playing in the NFL, he still focuses on health and awareness.

It isn’t easy keeping up with two seriously time-consuming careers, and though he has currently put his medical residency on hold, he must still stay up-to-date on the research and information involved to maintain relevance when he once again dons his stethoscope.

However, as you can see from Duvernay-Tardif’s Instagram posts, his girlfriend Dubé-Moreau offers frequent support. Learn more about how the couple met and how they work together, below.

She Was His Waitress Before his Girlfriend

Before the Chiefs came calling, Duvernay-Tardif still had a tough time balancing his schoolwork and his football. He used to study in the restaurant across the street from the bakery his parents owned. Duvernay-Tardif found that his waitress, named Florence-Agathe Dubé-Moreau, was adept at helping him translate the lectures from English to French.

Florence, who was an art history student back when they met, has continued to help him thrive in his studies and support him in all his academic and athletic endeavors, as you can see in this post of them studying together back in 2015.

The Pair Share Unique Mutual Interests

Dubé-Moreau didn’t need to drop her art focus for her boyfriend’s time-intensive career choices. In fact, the pair works well together and appears to share mutual interests across the board. You can find Dubé-Moreau at nearly every Kansas City Chiefs game cheering on her boyfriend, and Duvernay-Tardif shares her interest in the arts as well.

Their mutual interests don’t stop there. Despite their crazy schedules and other engagements, the couple has even managed to establish and run a foundation together. The foundation, known as Fondation LDT, combines the couple’s mutual interests into a single cause. It focuses on helping students learn to balance their studies with sports and arts.

