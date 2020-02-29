Kelly Stafford Makes Emphatic Statement on Matthew Stafford’s Future With Lions

Rumors have swirled around Matthew Stafford perhaps wanting away from the Detroit Lions in recent days, but that simply isn’t the case as his wife Kelly Stafford confirmed.

After a new rumor surfaced which was courtesy of Mike Silver of the NFL Network regarding the fact that Stafford could be pushing the team for a trade, his wife Kelly revealed that to be false, and seemed to stamp out the rumors with an impassioned message on Instagram.

Here’s a look at what it read:

Has the carousel finally stopped? pic.twitter.com/UAhIQUZizl — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 29, 2020

Part 2 of Kelly’s IG post https://t.co/00Tkc8kcqk — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 29, 2020

Obviously, that would seemingly end any debates about whether or not Stafford is committed to the Motor City. The Lions have made their statement, and now the Stafford’s have made theirs as well.

Perhaps the team can move on with the offseason.

Matthew Stafford Addressed Trade Rumors Himself

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Bob Quinn spoke about the trade rumors regarding Stafford and once again admitted the rumors of the Lions dangling their quarterback is false. Additionally, Quinn explained that he has connected with Stafford, and the quarterback wants to stay with the Lions in Detroit.

Bob Quinn again denies any trade talks involving Stafford. Said he's shared that with Stafford and QB was receptive and wants to remain in Detroit. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 25, 2020

Stafford’s commitment to the Lions makes sense given how much time and effort he has put into quarterbacking the team since he was selected by the team in 2009. Stafford would likely be the last to ask for a trade and would likely want to stick and try to win in Detroit. That much has been confirmed by his wife and family before.

Kelly Stafford on Matthew Stafford Will Stay

Rumors of a trade are not true, according to Kelly a few months back as well. Asked a question on her Instagram then by a fan regarding if Stafford would ever demand a trade so that he might win a ring somewhere else, the answer provided was unequivocally no. Stafford is committed to the city where he started, and wants to win for the fans there according to his wife.

In a response that was screen shotted by a fan on Twitter, Stafford shows how motivated she and her husband are to stick in Detroit for the long haul to win:

I love them so much. The way Matthew and Kelly have adopted Detroit as their home is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better representative of the Lions. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5tptTbjmoO — Walker "Mr. Bracketology" Kelly (@walkerkelly13) October 25, 2019

“He wants a championship for this city as much as y’all do. This is our home too. They’ll have to ship him out if they don’t want him. He isn’t going anywhere by choice,” Stafford wrote.

That certainly fits the narrative. He signed a massive contract extension a few years back and continues to love Detroit. His family has also made the city a home and been embraced by Lions fans. The hope is the team can build around him properly so that the quarterback spot isn’t the lightning rod for criticism it has been through the years in Detroit.

The bet is the Lions will remain committed to Stafford, because he’s got plenty of talent to work with, even if he doesn’t yet have the jewelry needed to prove it. Obviously, Stafford believes in the plan just as much to stay loyal.

We’ll see if this slows the rumor mill this offseason.

READ NEXT: Matt Patricia’s Reaction to Matthew Stafford Rumors