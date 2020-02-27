Matt Patricia Gives Strong Reaction to Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions have a consistent quarterback in Matthew Stafford, and that’s something which is a big selling point for Matt Patricia when he was looking to become a head coach in the league a few years back.

As a result, Patricia isn’t thrilled with trade rumors involving Stafford. Asked about the rumblings which have made headlines for weeks during the NFL Combine, Patricia was steadfast as it related to his quarterback, saying the rumors are “comical” and Stafford was the biggest reason he ended up taking the job.

.@Lions HC Matt Patricia on @gmfb @nflnetwork on the reports of the team possibly trading QB Matthew Stafford: "It's comical. Not interested in doing anything with that. It's not even a conversation. He's one of the reasons I came to Detroit." #ScoutingCombine — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 27, 2020

Patricia and Stafford would seem to have a good relationship on the surface but this only stands to prove that more in the grand scheme of things. The coach seems to love his quarterback and be all-in on him for 2020 and beyond, which could only prove the fact that recent trade rumors could ultimately be false.

Matthew Stafford Wants to Stay With Lions

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Bob Quinn also spoke about the trade rumors regarding Stafford and once again admitted the rumors of the Lions dangling their quarterback is false. Additionally, Quinn explained that he has connected with Stafford, and the quarterback wants to stay with the Lions in Detroit.

Bob Quinn again denies any trade talks involving Stafford. Said he's shared that with Stafford and QB was receptive and wants to remain in Detroit. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 25, 2020

Stafford’s commitment to the Lions makes sense given how much time and effort he has put into quarterbacking the team since he was selected by the team in 2009. Stafford would likely be the last to ask for a trade and would likely want to stick and try to win in Detroit. That much has been confirmed by his wife and family.

Bob Quinn Comments About Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors

Stafford’s future has been open to interpretation with earlier rumors swirling that the team could draft someone else or move on entirely. Quinn, however, joined SiriusXM NFL Radio over a month ago and explained why none of that could be the case at all.

“I’m totally comfortable and happy Matthew Stafford’s our quarterback. He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health right now. Talked to him about 10 days ago,” Quinn said in the interview. “He was in the office so he’s feeling great. He’s in a good mindset, he’s excited. Obviously he’s a competitor so to miss half the season was hard on him. But he did a great job with our backup quarterbacks.”

Specifically, Quinn admitted he liked watching Stafford work with the backups and prepare them. That let him know the team is in good hands moving forward.

“Just behind the scenes, seeing him in a different light,” he said. “Since I’ve been there he’s been at every practice and every game. To see him in coach mode was pretty cool to see. He really cares about not only our team and his teammates and his leadership, really helping those other quarterbacks learn our system on the fly when he went down.”

That leads Quinn to feel positively about Stafford moving forward and the impact he might have on the team.

“I feel great about Matthew. He’s going to come back strong and we’re ready to go for next year,” he said.

These quotes would seem to throw cold water on the notion that the Lions would draft a quarterback early or decide to deal Stafford this offseason, a couple of things that have been rumored so far.

No matter how many of those rumors surfaced, it makes sense that Stafford would be more likely to return.

Quinn remains adamant the rumors are false, and Stafford himself wants to stick around in the Motor City. The head coach joins him in that assertion.

