Kyrie Irving Becomes Latest Vice President of NBA Players’ Union

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will become the latest vice president of the National Basketball Players Association. He’ll replace Pau Gasol on the committee.

“This was the right time for me to run for a leadership position in the NBPA,” Irving said (via ESPN).

“I have been an observer and a participant in union affairs for a while, but for the most part, I was off on the sidelines, supporting our Executive Committee as they made important decisions. At this point in my career, I wanted to join forces with those guys and take a bigger role outside of the basketball court and within our union.”

Gasol has been a vice president on the committee for the past three seasons, though his term recently expired.

Chris Paul is the current president of the NBPA with Andre Iguodala serving as the first VP. Anthony Tolliver is the secretary-treasurer of the association. In addition to Irving, who’s in his ninth season in the NBA, there are five other VPs in the committee. Bismack Biyombo, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, CJ McCollum, and Garrett Temple are also vice presidents in the organization.

History of NBPA Executives

Presidents

Bob Cousy: (1954–1958)

Tom Heinsohn: (1958–1965)

Oscar Robertson: (1965–1974)

Paul Silas: (1974–1980)

Bob Lanier: (1980–1985)

Junior Bridgeman: (1985 – February 1988)

Alex English: (February 1988 – October 5, 1988)

Isiah Thomas: (October 5, 1988 – February 13, 1994)

Buck Williams: (February 13, 1994 – September 15, 1997)

Patrick Ewing: (September 15, 1997 – July 10, 2001)

Michael Curry: (July 10, 2001 – June 28, 2005)

Antonio Davis: (June 28, 2005 – November 19, 2006)

Derek Fisher: (November 19, 2006 – August 21, 2013)

Chris Paul: (August 21, 2013–present)

First Vice President

Roger Mason Jr.: (August 21, 2013 – June 23, 2017)

LeBron James: (June 23, 2017 – February 2, 2019)

Andre Iguodala: (February 2, 2019 – present)

Vice Presidents