Lakers’ LeBron James Has Wild Dietary Habits, Reveals Former Teammate

Playing 17 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James was bound to play with a ton of different players. While some players play a big majority of their careers with one team, LeBron has bounced around quite a bit and he’s left quite an impression of many. Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic decided to go around the NBA and find out more about the superstar.

To the everyday fan, the Los Angeles Lakers star is seen as one of the most talented athletes ever. However, the biggest thing that stuck out to Tristan Thompson, LeBron’s former teammate on the Cleveland Cavaliers, was his bizarre diet:

“He has the worst f***ing diet ever. Ask him what he eats for breakfast. He has like five french toast, drowns it in syrup with strawberries and bananas. Then he has like a four-egg omelette and then he goes and just f***ing dunks on somebody. It doesn’t make sense. He eats desserts with every meal. He’ll come with his one-week diet, vegan crap, but he literally eats like it doesn’t make sense. He’s really a specimen. He eats like s***. I remember one year I tried to eat like he ate and it just didn’t work out. I started gaining weight and said, “F*** this.” I mean it works for him. He loves sweets. He loves sweets. He eats desserts and French toast. It’s crazy how his body just burns it.”

LeBron is a massive human, so it’s no surprise that he eats more than the average person. That said, it is surprising that he can eat all that unhealthy food and still look like a statue of a Greek god. Apparently, he isn’t just one of the GOATs at basketball, he’s also got the greatest metabolism of all time.

Anthony Davis Calls LeBron ‘Big Kid’

While LeBron is often compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, he’s not really like those two in terms of personality. He’s obviously a fierce competitor, but he’s never been as intense as some of the other great players. His teammate with the Lakers, Anthony Davis, decided to drop some insight on how LeBron acts with the team:

“He’s just a big ol’ kid. You wouldn’t know it unless you’re his teammate or you’re around him a lot, but he’s a big kid. He’s high on life, loves life, lives his life to the fullest. I get to see that every day. Win, lose or draw, he’s got a smile on his face — maybe a little bit after the loss — but he’s got a smile on his face. He’s just happy to still be able to do what he’s doing at a high level and be around his team and support his son.”

Things haven’t always been perfect for LeBron and last season certainly couldn’t have been too much for him. Luckily, the Lakers have been together a team with excellent chemistry and he’s not the only one who seems to be having fun.

LeBron a Card Shark?

As if LeBron arguably being one of the three greatest basketball players of all-time wasn’t enough, apparently he has other talents. Kendrick Perkins, another former Cavaliers teammate, revealed that LeBron is quite the card shark:

“There’s one thing about LeBron. For some reason, when we play cards, he is really just the Chosen One. I’ve never seen him lose at anything. We will be playing cards and I’d be like, ‘Who won?’ He’d be like, ‘S***, not me. I lost,’ and he’d try to put it on somebody else, but he’d have all the cash in his hand. Like he would never lose. I’ve never seen him take an ‘L.’ It was crazy. He’d never lose and I told him, ‘You’re just the Chosen One. And then like, everything you touch is gold.’ I don’t know what it is about him, but he always wins.”

It looks LeBron may have a career as a professional poker player once his basketball career finishes up. Not that he’ll need to. He could probably never work another day in his life and live a luxurious life. Knowing LeBron, he’s really unlikely to go down that path.

