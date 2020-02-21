Veteran Forward to Sign With Lakers: Report

It didn’t take long for Markieff Morris to decide where he’d like to play next. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Friday that Morris and the Detroit Pistons agreed on a contract buyout. The Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be one of the favorites to sign him and now Charania is reporting that the two sides have come to an agreement.

Markieff Morris plans to sign with Lakers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Morris is the first notable addition the Lakers have made during the season. They’ve been linked to many names, Including Markieff’s brother Marcus. However, they’ve struck out on most of their targets. The addition of Morris doesn’t necessarily fill the team’s need for a Kawhi Leonard stopper or ball-handler, but he’s a big body who is capable of putting up some decent points. Plus, the Morris brothers both being in Los Angeles just makes the Lakers-Clippers rivalry that much more interesting.

Kyle Kuzma to Get More Time at the 3

One big deciding factor for Morris was the fact that he would be able to play backup power forward behind Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma has mostly filled that role with mixed results this season. According to Charania, Kuzma should start seeing more time at the three.

Morris has been sold on a backup power forward role with the Lakers — with more minutes for Kyle Kuzma at the three now. Sets up Markieff vs. Marcus Morris in Los Angeles. https://t.co/iSIFzCy62F — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2020

Kuzma has spent most of his career as a power forward, but perhaps giving him more time at the three could help him get more consistent. He’s supposed to be the Lakers’ third-best player, but he’s struggled throughout most of the season. Kuzma is currently averaging a career-low 12.6 points a game. Obviously, with Davis in town, there are more mouths to feed, but he’s in the midst of a pretty big drop off. Maybe shaking things up can help him get back on track as a real scoring threat.

Morris Bros. Rivalry About to Get Interesting

As twins, Marcus and Markieff Morris are very close. Family ties will be tested as Markieff joining the Lakers means that he’s joining Marcus’ rival. To make things even more interesting, Marcus claims the two will probably buy a house together.

“If he goes to LA, then sh— I’m gonna be in Staples Center all the time,” Morris said Friday, via Ohm Youngmisuk. “I think maybe to y’all it might be weird that I’m going to all his games but that’s what’ll probably happen. And we’ll probably get a house together.”

Marcus Morris on possibility of Markieff joining Lakers: ‘If he goes to LA, then sh— I’m gonna be in Staples Center all the time. I think maybe to y’all it might be weird that I’m going to all his games but that’s what’ll probably happen. And we’ll probably get a house together.’ pic.twitter.com/6YHvLY9pfC — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 21, 2020

The trash talk between the two big men as they likely carpool home together after a matchup would be a must-see. Though the two brothers would become fierce rivals, Marcus seems excited by the idea and that likely played a factor in Markieff’s decision. The Lakers and Clippers are widely considered the two best teams in the Western Conference, so it’s very possible the teams meet in the playoffs. That could make things very interesting for the Morris brothers. While it would make for some great TV to see some animosity brewing between the twins, it’s more likely that’s it’s a very friendly rivalry.

