Darius Slay Outlines Potential Lions’ Contract Demands

The Detroit Lions and Darius Slay are heading into an important offseason in which it seems as if there’s going to be something that has to give one way or another.

Slay wants a new contract, and isn’t shy talking about it. The Lions have been reportedly trying to talk things through with Slay as it relates to a deal. In the meantime, the cornerback has been dropping clues on the internet about the type of contract he could want in order to stick around in the Motor City.

Getting into it with fans a bit, Slay was explaining what would constitute a fair contract for him. Slay laughed off the notion that he would

I will for sure leave lol https://t.co/XurFCyoLeA — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) February 10, 2020

Former Lions safety Quadre Diggs chimed in saying he believed Slay was worth more in the neighborhood of $68 million dollars. That’s something that managed to get Slay’s attention.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see where the negotiations lead themselves in the coming months and if Slay is indeed hanging around for the future. Clearly, the cornerback isn’t shy about asking for a lot, and considering how he’s played in his career, that’s not unexpected.

Darius Slay Reportedly Discussing Deal With Lions

The cornerback was rumored to be on the move prior to the trade deadline months ago, but a deal never panned out. Slay has been open to the idea of staying, and that could be just what the Lions are currently working on at this point in time.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have been working with Slay to try and get an extension done. Nothing has happened yet, and the parties have been trying to hash out a deal for a while.

The Lions and Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay continue to discuss a long-term contract, but the expectation exists that he could re-enter the trade market if no deal is reached in coming weeks, per source. Both sides have been at this for a while, still no deal for 2021 FA. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 3, 2020

As Fowler explains, the Lions could choose to deal Slay in the event that they do not get a deal done. In other words, stay focused on this case in the coming weeks and months.

Slay himself has maintained he wants to stay in Detroit, but will be willing to roll with the punches no matter what happens.

Deion Sanders Wants Darius Slay With Lions

Speaking at the Super Bowl with MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke, Deion Sanders admitted that the Lions need to step up with Slay and get a deal done to pay the man for being one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Here’s a look at what he said:

“So perhaps it should come as little surprise that Prime thinks the Lions should extend Darius Slay, a gifted, three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who has also rankled this regime with his personality. “Yeah, he is (worth the extension),” Sanders told MLive last week at the Super Bowl. “He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should.” Sanders thinks splitting with Slay would be a mistake for a team that needs more defensive playmakers, not fewer, and Detroit should be building around him, not replacing him. Slay is hoping that happens too, already reaching out to prized Ohio State cornerback prospect Jeff Okudah. “(Slay’s) good, man,” Sanders said. “One of the best in the game. I hope they can get another guy out there who can oppose him on the other side.”

Finding help for Slay if the team is able to agree to a new deal would be huge as well. From Jeffrey Okudah to Chris Harris, some names have already been rumored to be in the mix to help the Lions out.

A key component is figuring out what to do with Slay first and foremost, and as Sanders rightly presumes, the Lions should work hard to keep him in the mix.

Slay might be subtly giving them a road map as it relates to what it could take to get a deal done.

