Lions Meet With Electrifying Wideout During NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions come into the 2020 NFL Draft with a mission to add more speed and home run ability to their roster, and one of their first reported chats reveals how serious they are about doing that.

During the NFL Combine, the Lions have met with K.J. Hamler in an informal interview. The wideout from Penn State was quite possibly one of college football’s most dynamic and interesting playmakers from the last few seasons given all he can do on the field.

#PennState WR KJ Hamler mentioned today at the #NFLCombine that he’ll meet with the #Eagles tomorrow (“hope Miles [Sanders] put in a good word!”) and that he had an informal meeting with the #Lions yesterday. He’s from Pontiac, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/KsoG21S9jS — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) February 26, 2020

It’s not surprising to see Hamler get a look by the Lions, and it will be interesting to see if the team manages to bring him in for another pre-draft visit.

K.J. Hamler Biography

Hamler, a Michigan native, could be another home run hitter for the Lions to consider. At Penn State, Hamler was a dynamo whenever he touched the football and was just as good on special teams as he was at wide receiver. The Lions need more big plays offensively, and Hamler should impress during the 40 yard dash while also showing agility in drills. Hamler could be Detroit’s version of Tyreek Hill and add some speed and dynamic playmaking to the back end while also factoring in a role on special teams, where the Lions have been dreadful with regards to returns the last few years.

During his college career, Hamler was an exciting player to watch in all phases of the game. He put together a solid stat line with 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s as quick as he is fast, and is a burner player that also shows up well on special teams. In the NFL, Hamler could add a solid punch to Detroit’s weak return game.

Lions Biggest 2020 NFL Draft Need is Defensive End

The Lions struggled pressuring the pocket on defense meaningfully in 2019, something that was painfully obvious all season. That is a glaring problem. Part of the problem has been injury, but beyond Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand, the Lions simply don’t have any young building blocks they can count on right now. The team has to find some form of consistency in the trenches, and that is why it’s a major need for them moving forward.

If the draft were held today, the Lions would have to target some type of defensive end or pass rush specialist highly, and Chase Young would be the top option if he were there. Without a few impact players here in 2020, it’s tough to imagine the Lions turning their defensive fortunes around.

In the event Young wasn’t on the board, the Lions would likely be content to grab Jeffrey Okudah. While defensive end is the biggest need on the team, cornerback isn’t far behind. Detroit’s backfield has been searching in vain for another top flight cornerback for some time, and Okudah could give them just the right mix at the spot.

Whether Okudah or Young, the Lions could score with a pair of Buckeyes in 2020. It seems more likely that the team would draft them rather than Tua Tagovailoa. Obviously, the Lions do need some offense in order to beef things up depth wise.

Hamler is a name to remember as the draft wears on for the Lions, and could be a player the team gives a look.

