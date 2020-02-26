Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje: Gaethje’s Manager Dismisses Report

On Monday during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, the journalist told his listeners that Conor “Notorious” McGregor was in preliminary talks to fight Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje in the summer. The Highlight’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to Twitter today to refute that claim.

Here is the tweet from Abdelaziz:

This rumor about @Justin_Gaethje fighting vs @TheNotoriousMMA is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of cowboy but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like khabib said. Conor needs to win 10 fights. — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 25, 2020

Abdelaziz’s tweet reads, “This rumor about [Justin Gaethje] fighting vs [Conor McGregor is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of [Donald Cerrone] but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like [Khabib Nurmagomedov] said. Conor needs to win 10 fights.”

In the official UFC rankings, McGregor is at #3, and Gaethje is ranked #4.

Justin Gaethje Called McGregor Out a Few Days Ago in a Video

Even though Abdelaziz tweeted the statement doesn’t mean the fight won’t come to fruition. Gaethje has been calling McGregor out for a long time, and if he has the chance to fight the Irishman, it’s likely that he’ll take it. The Highlight even called Notorious out a late last week in a video featuring himself and UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo.

Here is the video via TMZ:

I tell you what, them spies on #TMZ love sipping on my Koolaid. @thenotoriousmma this is a special message from your nightmare @justin_gaethje sign the contract Princess. No where to hide 📝. pic.twitter.com/MlGIPBa5j8 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 23, 2020

In the video, Gaethje said, “The man is not going to fight me. What the f—k do you got to do? He’s running out of easy fights. I’m sitting here smoking my CBD waiting for a motherf—ker to punch me in the face. Let’s go, quit being a p—sy.”

Cejudo then said, “There you go McGregor, sign the contract.”

