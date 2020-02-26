Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje: Gaethje’s Manager Dismisses Report

On Monday during Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, the journalist told his listeners that Conor “Notorious” McGregor was in preliminary talks to fight Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje in the summer. The Highlight’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took to Twitter today to refute that claim.
Here is the tweet from Abdelaziz:
Abdelaziz’s tweet reads, “This rumor about [Justin Gaethje] fighting vs [Conor McGregor is absolutely false. He had the opportunity to fight him already instead of [Donald Cerrone] but he didn’t. Justin is the number one contender and like [Khabib Nurmagomedov] said. Conor needs to win 10 fights.”
In the official UFC rankings, McGregor is at #3, and Gaethje is ranked #4.
Justin Gaethje Called McGregor Out a Few Days Ago in a Video
Even though Abdelaziz tweeted the statement doesn’t mean the fight won’t come to fruition. Gaethje has been calling McGregor out for a long time, and if he has the chance to fight the Irishman, it’s likely that he’ll take it. The Highlight even called Notorious out a late last week in a video featuring himself and UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo.
Here is the video via TMZ:
In the video, Gaethje said, “The man is not going to fight me. What the f—k do you got to do? He’s running out of easy fights. I’m sitting here smoking my CBD waiting for a motherf—ker to punch me in the face. Let’s go, quit being a p—sy.”
Cejudo then said, “There you go McGregor, sign the contract.”
