Mark Ingram Makes Strong Statement About Love of Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens added Mark Ingram almost a year ago in free agency, and it’s clear the running back couldn’t be happier with the decision of both he and the team.

Never shy about telling things exactly how they are, Ingram once again proved how happy he was with his decision to join the team last offseason. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta was asked about Ingram and provided a great answer about his place on the team.

“I love Mark. I think Mark is a guy who brought tremendous of credibility to the locker room, his attitude and work ethic is second to none,” he said. “Physical guy, great downhill runner. Great for our scheme. He’s done that even more than we could have possibly imagined and I think that will continue.”

Ingram saw that statement, and had one of his own, reaffirming his appreciation for the team.

The ravens believed in me and for that I will put everything on the line for our team and our city!

In Eric we BIG TRUSS! 😈 https://t.co/IPS02w4hbZ — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) February 25, 2020

It’s a great relationship that could only be expected to continue.

Mark Ingram Explains 2020 Super Bowl Expectation

Like most, Ingram lamented the mistakes that were made and explained what the Ravens have to do in order to get back to winning when it counts the most. He joined the NFL Network at the Super Bowl and provided some explanations.

“When you get to the playoffs, all those mistakes you have are magnified,” Ingram said. “You can point to a number of plays in that game that we didn’t have success on that the Titans were able to capitalize on. There’s always three to four game changing plays in a game, so you have to be on your stuff every single second.”

The Ravens, as it turns out, weren’t ready for the big moment, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen in the future, especially as the team learns how to win.

“If you make a mistake in the playoffs, it can cost you dearly. We have each other’s back, we believe in each other, we’re going to go right back to the drawing board, get back to work and impress everyone next season,” he said.

Ingram said the path to getting this done is quite easy to define. It revolves around hard work and motivation.

“We just got to go back to the drawing board. Every single year you have to find a way to elevate and improve,” he said. “We believe in each other. We’re going to add some key pieces, we’re going to bring back our pieces we need. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get bigger, stronger, faster. Execute our offense, our defense better. We’re just going to believe in each other.”

Count on Ingram having the Ravens ready for next season.

Mark Ingram Ravens’ Top Free Agent Signing

Looking for an under the radar move that paid off in a big way for a team from last March? Look no further than Ingram, who left New Orleans and didn’t generate much interest elsewhere in the league. He eventually signed with the Ravens and the return on investment has been great for Baltimore. This season, Ingram went for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has been a key cog in the rushing attack for the Ravens to grind out yardage.

Most might have figured Ingram was the component of his offense in New Orleans, but it’s clear he’s as good as they come at running back and also a phenomenal leader. Ingram and his leadership have been second to none.

To that end, he was one of the true steals of free agency, and a guy that the Ravens truly have a great relationship with.

READ NEXT: Ravens Best Pass Rusher Could Find Himself on Trading Block