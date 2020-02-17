Michael Bisping Blasts Michael Chiesa on Air During UFC Fight Night [WATCH]

During the UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 post-fight show, welterweight contender and analyst Michael Chiesa learned the hard way what happens when you interrupt former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping.

Here is a clip from ESPN of Bisping slamming Chiesa on Saturday, February 15.

🚨 WARNING: Do not interrupt a savage like @bisping@MikeMav22 found this out the hard way on the #UFCRioRancho post-show 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EIW7bf2Dca — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

The clip starts right after Chiesa gives his thoughts on Michel Pereira. Pereira, who fought in the co-main event against Diego Sanchez and lost via disqualification, is a fighter known for his unorthodox style. He is a stand-up fighter that uses dynamic strikes like showtime kicks and cartwheel kicks. Chiesa believes that Pereira needs to stop being as flashy when he competes. He wants the Brazilian to focus on the “fight.” With his loss to Sanchez, Pereira is now on a two-fight losing streak.

Bisping disagrees with Chiesa, saying that he wants to see the wild strikes unless he runs out of gas doing it. He believes the unorthodox style of Pereira is “awesome,” and it “electrifies the crowd.” However, during Bisping’s analysis of the fighter, Chiesa cuts in and interrupts Bisping, asking him, “how did [Pereira’s] last two fights go?”

Bisping Slams Chiesa, Saying He Almost Fell Asleep During Chiesa’s Last Fight

After Chiesa interrupted Bisping, the former champion responded, “Yes, okay. Shut up.” Bisping then started to say, “I’m in the middle…” but as he was speaking, Chiesa chimed in with, “Couple of [losses].”

Bisping continued, “You have to entertain the crowd. How did your last fight go? I was falling asleep and I was commentating it.”

Chiesa responded, “You’re a striker. You’re his teammate.” Bisping then fired back at Chiesa, “Be more exciting. Be like Michel [Pereira]. That’s all you got to do.” Chiesa ended the dispute by saying, “Excitement doesn’t pay the bills, boys. [Wins] do.” Bisping agrees with him, “Yes, correctamundo. Amen to that.”

Michael Chiesa Is on a Mission to Earn His First UFC Title Shot

Chiesa is currently ranked at #7 at welterweight and is currently undefeated in the weight class, winning three fights since moving up from lightweight. He relies on a strong ground game to defeat his opponents, with his most recent victory coming over former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos.

After he got his hand raised via unanimous decision, Chiesa proceeded to call out the #2 ranked welterweight and recent title challenger Colby Covington. There has been no word from the UFC if that bout will be next for Chiesa.

Chiesa also holds welterweight wins over former Interim UFC Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit, and Michel Pereira’s opponent on Saturday night, Diego Sanchez.

