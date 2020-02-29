NBA Players Ceasing Autographs Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The first death in the United States from the Coronavirus (aka COVID-19) has been reported in Washington state, as Health officials in Kings County say a COVID-19 patient has died. The Coronavirus has many taking precautions, including those in sports.

Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum announced that he will no longer be signing autographs as a result of the epidemic.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice. Sincerely, CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

The virus has infected over 84,000 people worldwide since December and has caused nearly 3,000 deaths. The first known case of COVID-19 in Oregon occurred on Friday.

McCollum, whose team is currently on an East Coast road trip, isn’t the only NBA player who is taken precautions because of the outbreak, specifically with signing autographs.

“There are some players who have quietly been avoiding [signing autographs and taking selfies] for a while,” an NBA agent tells Heavy.com via text.

Many NBA clubs have internally discussed whether they will take any precautions or limit the exposure that players have to fans and media, though decisions are likely to be left up to their respective medical teams. There remains no official word from the league on any implementation of any policy.

Fist pounds > high fives. Cleanliness is next to Godliness. Stay germ free ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

Other Sports Leagues Taking Precautions

Other sports leagues have seen their teams take steps to reduce the risk of catching the ailment. Bayern Munich players have been advised to limit interaction with fans.

“Based on the recommendations of the Robert Koch Institute and their extended implementation, Prof. Dr. Roland Schmidt, the internal head of FC Bayern’s medical department, has advised that FC Bayern players refrain from signing autographs for the time being and also from being available for photos or selfies with fans,” Bayern Munich said in a statement earlier this week.

There are many confirmed cases in Germany as well as in other European countries. Italy appears to be among the most impacted.

The United States is among the countries to take precautions because of the virus. They are restricting travel for any person who has been to China 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States. This precaution began in early February.

Coronavirus Not Impacting NBA, NFL Events

While many may be afraid of going into public places with massive amounts of people, that hasn’t translated into the sports world. The coronavirus has not impacted NBA attendance, sources tell Jess Golden of CNBC.

Coronavirus does not appear to be impacting pro sports attendance YET. Here's what I've learned: NBA: No decline in attendance

NFL: No interruptions

NHL: Attendance on par with previous years

MLB: Spring training attendance UP Source: @CNBC#CoronaVirusUpdates #SportsBiz — Jess Golden (@JGolden5) February 28, 2020

