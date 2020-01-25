Wuhan Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed Cases Worldwide

With the cases of novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus) now numbering at more than 1,000, it’s important to stay informed about the statistics and what is known. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including a map of where the confirmed cases are, and a look at where the deaths took place.

Maps of Confirmed Novel Coronavirus Cases Worldwide

So far, 1,356 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or, technically, 2019-nCoV.) There have been 41 fatalities, all in China, CNBC reported.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

You can also see an updated chart of the confirmed cases and total deaths here, with a breakdown by general location.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths is updated with the most current numbers released as of the time of publication.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please note that none of the maps listed above are guaranteed to keep up with all the news as it breaks. Consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed. However, these maps are being updated periodically with the latest information every day, as of the time of publication.

In China, the vast majority of the cases (729) are in the Hubei province including Wuhan. This is also where 40 fatalities are confirmed, BNO News reported. There are also an estimated 100 serious cases and 57 critical in the Hubei province.

The cases internationally include the following countries, according to BNO News.

Thailand – 5 cases

Singapore – 3 cases

France – 3 cases

Malaysia – 3 cases

Japan – 2 cases

South Korea – 2 cases

U.S. – 2 cases

Vietnam – 2 cases

Nepal – 1 case

Australia – 1 case

There are 24 cases worldwide outside of China. A few of them are already reported as having stabilized.

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.