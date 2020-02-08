Blazers vs. Jazz Prediction: Can Damian Lillard Continue Historic Run?

The Utah Jazz are 10.0-point favorites over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at in Salt Lake City.

ESPN’s FPI gives Utah a 75.8% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Friday’s matchup between the Blazers and Jazz.

Blazers vs. Jazz Game Details

Date: Friday, February 7

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena (Portland, Oregon)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Jazz -10

Total: 226.5

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Blazers

SF Nassir Little (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable C Jusuf Nurkic (calf) out

(calf) out PF Zach Collins (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out SF Rodney Hood (Achilles) out

Jazz

None

Betting Trends

Blazers are 24-28 SU and 21-29-2 ATS this season

Jazz are 32-18 SU and 25-24-1 ATS this season

Over is 29-23 in Blazers games this season

Over is 26-24-0 in Jazz games this season

Best Prop

The numbers behind Damian Lillard‘s historic stretch are truly fascinating. The All-Star guard is averaging 40.8 points and shooting nearly 50 percent from the 3-point line over his last 10 games as the Blazers are pushing themselves back into postseason position. However, Lillard has cooled off a bit averaging just 23.5 points over his past two games.

The Jazz have allowed at least 124 points in three of their last five games, all losses. One of those games was a 124-107 setback against Lillard and the Blazers last Saturday when Dame erupted for 51 points. Lillard has scored at least 20 points in 17 consecutive games. His point total prop is getitng a bit inflated, but there is no way we can fade him right now.

PICK: Damian Lillard Over 31.5 Points

Best Bet

The most recent loss during this poor stretch for Utah was perhaps the toughest to swallow. Utah let a 15-point lead in the third quarter slip away as they eventually fell to the Nuggets 98-95 at home, despite Denver having just seven available players due to them making a move at the trade deadline.

Portland has three of the past four meetings between these two teams however they have each won game against each other this season. The Blazers have won six of their past eight games overall after a 125-117 home victory over the Spurs on Thursday. Lillard had 26 points and dished 10 assists. Hassan Whiteside matched his season-high with 23 boards while also adding 17 point and four blocks.

This recent stretch for Portland has pushed them back into the postseason picture as they enter play on Friday just 2.5 games behind the Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings. Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell continues to struggle from the floor and has connected on just 20-of-57 field-goal attempts over the past three games.

It’s a tough spot for Portland on short rest after beating the Spurs on Thursday night. The Blazers are 3-4-1 on the second night of a back-to-back this season and travel Salt Lake City to face a very hungry Jazz squad. Still, the point are too enticing here to pass up.

PICK: Blazers +10

