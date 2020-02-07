NBA Odds & Prediction: Red Hot Raptors Visit Pacers

The Toronto Raptors are 1.0-point favorites over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

ESPN’s FPI gives Indiana a 51.0% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Friday’s matchup between the Raptors and Pacers.

Raptors vs. Pacers Game Details

Date: Friday, February 7

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Angeles, California)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Raptors -1

Total: 218.5

Key Injuries

Raptors

C Marc Gasol (hamstring) out

Pacers

SF T.J. Warren (concussion) questionable

(concussion) questionable SG Victor Oladipo (rest) questionable

Betting Trends

Raptors are 37-14 SU and 29-22 ATS this season

Pacers are 31-20 SU and 28-22-1 ATS this season

Over is 27-23-1 in Raptors games this season

Over is 27-23-1 in Pacers games this season

Best Prop

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry led all scorers with 32 points and also dished 10 assists in Wednesday’s win over the Pacers. The teams will now square off for the second time in 48 hours after Toronto erased a 10-point lead in the final three minutes to stun Indiana 119-118. Serge Ibaka hit the game-winning three pointer in the final seconds to stun the Pacers.

Lowry added to his legacy in the victory, recording at least 30 points and 10 assists for the seventh time in his career, second-most in franchise history behind Damon Stoudamire, who did it nine times. Lowry needs eight points to tie Vine Carter (9,240) for third place on the Toronto all-time scoring list. Only Carter, DeMar DeRozan and Chris Bosh have scored more points than Lowry in his career with Toronto.

We are backing Lowry’s points and assists prop on Friday night against the Pacers as we think he continues his strong play on the offensive end.

PICK: Kyle Lowry Over 24.5 Points + Assists

Best Bet

Toronto has won a franchise-record 12 straight games after the dramatic comeback against the Pacers on Wednesday night. The Raptors maintain a 1.5-game lead over the Celtics for second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Indiana has hit the skids and has lost three straight and four of its last five games. It’s their worst losing stretch since the opening week of the regular season.

Victor Oladipo is slowly rounding back into form and received his first start of the season since returning from quad tendon surgery last week. Oladipo scored 13 points in 25 minutes against Toronto but is officially listed as questionable for Friday night’s matchup for a possible rest day. T.J. Warren (concussion) is also questionable to play on Friday.

The Raptors continue to be one of the best defensive teams in the league and are allowing just 106.1 points per game this season. The Pacers offense has struggled of late and are ranked just 20th in scoring at 109.6 points per contest. Indiana committed 19 turnovers in Wednesday’s loss against Toronto. With Oladipo and Warren both questioanble, it’s hard to back the Pacers at home despite an 18-7 record at Bankers Life Fiedhouse. The Raptors are 18-7 on the road this season and are the hottest team in the NBA.

PICK: Raptors -1

