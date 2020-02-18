Saints’ Drew Brees Reveals Final Retirement Decision

Since the end of the 2019 NFL season, not much has pushed the trigger of topics more than the New Orleans Saints‘ future quarterback plans. Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly set to cash in on a major payday. Plus, Taysom Hill believes he’s a franchise quarterback in this league, and if the Saints don’t agree, he’s likely to take his talents elsewhere.

However, the most pressing topic at hand pertaining to the Saints quarterback position has been the playing future of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, and on Tuesday, he finally made that decision.

Drew Brees Announces He Will Return in 2020

Saints fans can rest easy, as they will once again have number nine under center come the start of the 2020 regular season. That decision was made via Instagram, as the NFL’s all-time leading passer, Drew Brees, took time out of his vacation in Hawaii to announce that he will indeed be returning to the playing field in 2020.

As seen in the post, Brees writes “My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!”

The final part of that statement is the most glaring, and likely the biggest reason for the now 41-year old signal-caller to return for what will be his 20th NFL season.

The Saints have been on the cusp of league supremacy for the better part of the last three seasons, having won no fewer than 11 games in any year over that span. Yet despite their dominant regular season runs, New Orleans has continued to fall just short of a Super Bowl Championship.

Brees will now strap up his chinstrap for at least one more year as he attempts to add a second Lombardi Trophy to his collection.

Teddy Bridgewater Likely Done in New Orleans

While the Saints fans can rejoice following Brees’ decision, it may come with a slightly sour taste in their mouth. With Brees returning to the Saints in 2020, the likelihood is that Teddy Bridgewater, who many perceived as the heir apparent to Brees, will all but undoubtedly not be returning. This was pointed out by ESPN’s Adam Schefter just minutes following Brees’ announcement.

With Drew Brees official announcement that he will return to New Orleans, there is the unofficial news that Teddy Bridgewater will not. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2020

READ NEXT: Nick Saban Compares Tua to Drew Brees