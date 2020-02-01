NFL Honors Football Saturday TV Schedule & How to Watch Super Bowl LIV

It’s Saturday, that means there’s just one more day until the granddaddy of them all, Super Bowl Sunday. However, just because kickoff isn’t today, doesn’t mean we won’t get our fix of football entertainment. The 8th Annual NFL Honors takes place today in Downtown Miami.

Find out all you need to know about tonight’s award ceremony, from what time it will air to what channel you can watch it on and who will be hosting the event, along with the full list of awards that will be presented during the show.

Plus, get ahead of the game and find out Super Bowl LIV’s TV schedule and how to watch the big game for Sunday.

Will Lamar Jackson Take Home NFL MVP?

2020 NFL Honors Time: 8:00 pm ET Date: Saturday, 2/1 (Today) Place: Adrienne Arsht Center (Miami, FL) Host: Steve Harvey Coverage: FOX

Steve Harvey will host the NFL Honors for the second consecutive year. The show will be filmed at the Adrienne Arsht Center early in the day and then broadcast nationally on FOX at 8:00 pm ET. The special is expected to run for approximately two hours. Notable potential winners from tonight’s event include Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for league MVP and San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa for Defensive Rookie of the year. On top of the numerous awards being handed out tonight, the new NFL Hall of Fame class of 2020 will be announced.

* Here is the full list of awards that will be presented at today’s NFL Honors.

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Pizza Hut

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by Castrol EDGE

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year presented by Oakley

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute To Service Award presented by USAA

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Don Shula High School Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Game Changer Award

Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by DraftKings

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Time: 6:30 pm ET Date: Sunday, 2/2 (Tomorrow) Place: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, FL) Coverage: FOX Spread: Chiefs (-1.5)

How to Watch/Stream Super Bowl 54:

You can enjoy Super Bowl LIV by tuning in to FOX through your cable provider or with an antenna. If you do not have cable, you can stream the game through multiple selections of services. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live all offer FOX in their channel packages, just be sure to check that the channel is indeed offered in your market. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial. You can also download the FOX NOW, FOX Sports App, or NFL APP to stream the game live on your Roku or Firestick by simply signing in with your cable provider.

