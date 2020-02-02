Nick Bosa Girlfriend: Is He Dating Former Miss Ohio?

In short, no, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is not dating former Miss Ohio winner Madison Gesiotto. However, you should still hang tight, because the story behind their date is an interesting one, and you may also be interested in who she is currently dating now.

Though Bosa isn’t dating anyone, he still has plenty to celebrate. He is participating in Super Bowl LIV. To top it all off, Bosa also brought home the NFL Honors Defensive Rookie of the Year Award the day before his performance in the Super Bowl.

Bosa “Won” a Date With Gesiotto on Twitter

Though Bosa isn’t currently dating the former Miss Ohio, he did go on a date with her back in December of 2018. The couple went to the White House Holiday Party together, but the most interesting part is how they ended up there.

Gesiotto decided to ask her Twitter followers who she should take to the White House Holiday Party. Bosa responded to her Tweet in a coy manner, so Gesiotto responded that she would take him if the post got 10k retweets.

10K retweets and I’ll take you to The White House 🤷🏽‍♀️🌲🇮🇹🇺🇸 https://t.co/rL1QXCnoTS — Madison Gesiotto (@madisongesiotto) November 28, 2018

Apparently, more than enough people retweeted, as we were gifted with this photo not long after the interaction.

Kids, always shoot your shot: Nick Bosa scores a date with Miss Ohio to the White House holiday party through Twitter. https://t.co/hcBPV0gSFG pic.twitter.com/P0JcO911k2 — Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) December 6, 2018

Unfortunately for Bosa, the date appears to have been a one-time occasion. Bosa does not appear to be dating anyone currently. Gesiotto, however, seems to have no problem in that regard.

Gesiotto is Currently Dating Cardinals OT Marcus Gilbert

Gesiotto might not be dating Bosa at the moment, but she is still dating in the NFL circle. You can find numerous instances of dates and romantic moments with Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert on Gesiotto’s Instagram page.

Here are a few notable examples, below.

Gilbert also publically supports Gesiotto in her endeavors. Gesiotto recently joined the cast of Pluto TV’s The First, where she provides commentary. Gilbert retweeted the announcement, proclaiming how proud he is of her. Take a look, below.

Extremely proud of you 🤩❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/qd5xn4NO5M — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) January 28, 2020

Should Bosa Take to Twitter Post-Super Bowl?

While it appears that Gesiotto and Gilbert have found happiness in each other, Bosa’s social media doesn’t show any signs of romance. Granted, he is currently in the run for a Super Bowl ring, and that undoubtedly takes up quite a large chunk of his time.

However, it would appear that Bosa might need to take a page out of Gesiotto’s book after the post-season. Perhaps he should take to Twitter to find his next date as well!

READ NEXT: Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole is a Budding Sports Media Star