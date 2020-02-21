Packers Flip Script on Plan for Allen Lazard in 2020 & Beyond

The Green Bay Packers have no longer have any intentions of moving breakout wide receiver Allen Lazard to another position for the 2020 season.

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood, general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Friday afternoon the Packers had previously explored moving Lazard to tight end, but he added they were now convinced of his value at wideout after his performances in 2019. There was some speculation Lazard could be converted into a tight end given his 6-foot-5, 227-pound frame and the blocking ability he showcased throughout the season.

“I think what he’s proven over the past year is that he’s a pretty valuable receiver, so I wouldn’t expect him to move,” Gutekunst said via Wood in his pre-combine session with beat writers.

Gutekunst stopped short of saying Lazard separated himself from other WRs not named Davante Adams, but: "Allen did the things you need to do at the right times, third downs, big games. Not everybody is built for that, and I thought he did a really good job at the end of the year" — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 21, 2020

Lazard came into the 2019 season with a single catch to his name and worked his way onto the active roster from the practice squad, claiming his breakout moment with four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 6’s win over the Detroit Lions. He caught multiple passes in every game except for two for the rest of the season, including the playoffs, with a career-best performance of 103 receiving yards coming against the New York Giants in Week 13.

Lazard finished his second NFL season as the team’s second-most productive wide receiver behind star Davante Adams with 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns.

“Allen did the things you need to do at the right times, third downs, big games,” Gutekunst said. “Not everybody is built for that, and I thought he did a really good job at the end of the year.”

Lazard will become an exclusive rights free agent next month when free agency opens on March 18, but Gutekunst’s optimism about the 24-year-old wideout bodes well for his future with the Packers.

Packers Currently Have 6 Candidates for TE

While Lazard isn’t moving, the Packers are still expected to explore their options at tight end for the 2020 season after getting little from the position last year.

The Packers have spent the past two seasons rolling with veteran Jimmy Graham as their starter, but he is long removed from his glory days with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. Graham produced just 38 catches for 447 yards last year — his lowest totals since his rookie year in 2010 — and is among the top cut candidates this offseason with the Packers standing to save $8 million against the cap if they release him before the final year of his contract.

The Packers could potentially ditch both of their veteran tight ends for 2020 if they decide not to bring back 36-year-old Marcedes Lewis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. While he has been a strong end-of-line blocker, the Packers easily have more upside in trying to develop their current youngsters into future starters.

The most promising candidate among them is Jace Sternberger, who missed the first 10 games of his rookie season while on the injured reserve list and was never truly given an opportunity to find his footing within the offense. He did flash some potential for the Packers in the postseason, though, with a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Sternberger could challenge for a starting role in his second season if he can emerge as the top option in training camp, but he figures to get some competition from Robert Tonyan — if he is re-signed in free agency — along with 2019 practice-squad members Evan Baylis and James Looney. Less is known about Looney’s capabilities after he was converted from defensive lineman to tight end back in early December, but his development could be important this offseason.

