Ryan Seacrest Choked, Taps Out to UFC Flyweight Joseph Benavidez [WATCH]

On Saturday, February 29, Joseph Benavidez will once again get his chance to capture UFC gold. He is scheduled to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo in Norfolk, Va., and the winner will earn the vacant flyweight championship.

During this week’s fight promotion, Benavidez appeared on “LIVE With Kelly and Ryan,” and the UFC flyweight showed Ryan Seacrest a guillotine choke. He also forced the television host to tap out during the demonstration. Here is the video:

Joseph Benavidez Teaches Ryan the Guillotine ChokeJoseph Benavidez demonstrates a choke hold on Ryan. Subscribe: https://bit.ly/2HFUeAK Website: https://kellyandryan.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LiveKellyandRyan/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/livekellyandryan/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/LiveKellyRyan 2020-02-25T19:45:26.000Z

Benavidez was invited onto the show along with his wife and UFC broadcaster, Megan Olivi.

This Fight is Joseph Benavidez’s Third Attempt to Capture UFC Gold

In September 2012, at UFC 152, Benavidez fought for the inaugural UFC flyweight championship but lost the fight to Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson by split decision. He would then have to fight three more times before he earned another crack at Mighty Mouse. Benavidez defeated top contenders Ian McCall, Darren Uyenoyama and Jussier Formiga on route to his second chance at UFC gold.

In December 2013, in the main event of UFC on Fox: Johnson vs. Benavidez 2, he got his rematch. But the fight only last just over two minutes into the first round. Benavidez was knocked out by Mighty Mouse, and he hasn’t fought for gold since.

Benavidez Is a Flyweight Veteran and Has a Spectacular Professional Record

Since the UFC introduced flyweight, Benavidez has been at the top of the division. He has fought in the promotion’s flyweight division 16 times, going 13-3. Since his knockout loss to Mighty Mouse, Benavidez has gone on an impressive run, winning nine of his last ten bouts. His only loss in this current stretch is to Sergio Pettis. Benavidez lost that fight by a razor-close split decision.

Benavidez holds a professional record of 28-5, with eight wins coming via KO or TKO and nine wins earned by submissions.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Benavidez’s Opponent, Has an Impressive Record as Well

Benavidez has his work cut of for him in his third attempt for UFC gold. Deiveson Figueiredo has a superb professional MMA record of 17-1, with his lone loss coming by unanimous decision at the hands of Jussier Formiga.

Figueiredo suffered that defeat in March 2019, but since then he won two fights including a first-round submission over Tim Elliot.

Benavidez and Figueiredo will lock horns in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo and the two men will be fighting for the vacant UFC flyweight title.

Current Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo is expected to be stripped of the title before the fight takes place. Cejudo’s belt is being stripped due to his inactivity in the flyweight division. He is currently the bantamweight champion as well, and it has been reported that he will be defending that title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250.

