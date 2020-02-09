Top-4 Destinations for Former No. 2 Overall Pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

The Charlotte Hornets were quiet at the NBA trade deadline, though they had made a pair of moves afterward. The team agreed to buyouts with Marvin Williams and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and both veterans could help a playoff team now that they are free to sign elsewhere.

Williams is reportedly signing with the Bucks. MKG is available to help a team. Let’s take a look at which clubs would be a good fit for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks are reportedly a favorite to sign Kidd-Gilchrist, though no deal has been agreed to as of this writing. The forward only played in 12 games for the Hornets this season, though Charlotte embarked on a youth movement that left no room for MKG in the rotation. In Dallas, he would have the ability to contribute, making a good partner with either Kristaps Porzingis or Maxi Kleber in the frontcourt depending on Rick Carlisle’s lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers didn’t make a move at the trade deadline. They had interest in trading for Marcus Morris, who was only on the Knicks because he verbally backed out a deal with the Spurs. New York sent Morris to Clippers, so the L.A. team across the hall was without an addition at the deadline.

Enter Kidd-Gilchrist. The former No. 2 overall pick won a championship alongside Anthony Davis at the University of Kentucky and was drafted just one place after his former teammate. Davis and MKG would give the Lakers a pairing that would be supreme to any small-ball lineup leaguewide (. The duo would give Los Angeles a versatile lineup that they can use come playoff time.

Washington Wizards

There were rumors that the Wizards would make a move with an eye on the playoffs prior to the NBA trade deadline. They opted against making long-term moves, bringing in former No. 13 overall pick Jerome Robinson, hoping to turn another top prospect into a contributor for the club.

Still, The team’s offensive firepower has been on display all season and the playoffs are within their reach. Adding Kidd-Gilchrist would give the team a defensive presence that could at least slow down opponents. The MKG-Rui Hachimura backcourt has some small-ball potential, though the 26-year-old forward would also mesh well with Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner as the two centers have range.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets were quiet at the deadline, opting not to make a move. They didn’t want to make any deals that compromised the team’s future assets, though they are still focused on making the playoff this season once Kyrie Irving returns.

Kidd-Gilchrist could provide the Nets additional depth, giving the team an option in lineups that don’t include either Jarrett Allen or DeAndre Jordan. That might be key if Brooklyn ends up with the eighth seed. Milwaukee’s system, which is fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo but supported by Brook Lopez’s unique skill set. Lopez takes the opposing center away from the paint, which takes an opposing big man and puts him outside its comfort zone. Adding MKG would give the Nets someone who could cover bigs while being comfortable all over the floor.

