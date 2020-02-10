Brett Brown Explains Why Alec Burks Sat Out versus Bulls

Sometimes it’s all about gut feelings or match-up problems. Other times, it’s as simple as not enough rest or taking a red-eye flight across the country.

The latter appears to be the case for Sixers newcomer Alec Burks missing Sunday’s game versus Chicago. Philadelphia acquired both Burks and Glenn Robinson III last week in a trade deadline deal with Golden State that netted them two outside shooters. Robinson was thrown right into the fire and scored 10 points in 12 minutes. Remember, the talented wing player was an original part of the so-called “Process” in Philly where he spent the 2014-15 season.

Meanwhile, Burks was coming into a brand new situation and only found out about the trade mid-air on a flight traveling from New York to San Francisco. He had to jump back on another cross-country flight going from San Francisco to Philadelphia. It was a quick turnaround and Sixers head coach Brett Brown thought it best to rest him.

“It’s been all over the place,” Burks told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s why I didn’t play tonight, because I was on a red-eye last night and I got in real early, so we came to an agreement that I didn’t have to play tonight. Just with the traveling, I didn’t want anything to happen. It’s been good and bad, you know.”

Robinson’s Familiarity with Sixers Earned Him Minutes

The choice to play Glenn Robinson III over Alec Burks on Sunday night came down to two determining factors. For starters, his cross-country flight got in earlier than Burks’ did and then Robinson does have some familiarity with the Sixers’ organization. Not a lot but enough.

Robinson played in Philadelphia for one season, during the 2014-15 campaign, and played under head coach Brett Brown for 10 games. He averaged 4.4 points in 15.3 minutes per game while surrounded by true “Process” guys like Robert Covington, Tony Wroten, Michael Carter-Williams, Hollis Thompson and Nerlens Noel. On Sunday, he scored 10 points in 12 minutes.

“Just direction, really, from the front office, trying to get things right with [Alec],” Brown said about playing Robinson and not Burks, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Really nothing. Just trying to give him a little bit of daylight as he comes into the program. Glenn was different, and so I played him.”

Robinson referenced his first stint in Philly and admitted the feeling around the team and in the locker room is noticeably different nowadays.

“The players have definitely gotten better [compared to 2015], yeah,” Robinson told reporters. “It’s always weird — a new day at a job, that first step, it’s always different. I felt the energy in the building, it’s great to be back.”

Sixers Prepping for Kawhi Leonard & Clippers

The Sixers claimed a 118-111 victory on Sunday over the Chicago Bulls. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins but a win is a win is a win. Credit Furkan Korkmaz for putting the team on his back.

The Turkish Terror went for 31 points against Chicago, including connecting on six 3-pointers in 32 minutes. It marked the second straight game where Korkmaz proved to be the best player on the court. On Friday, Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points against Memphis in a 119-107 win. He is now averaging 19.4 points per game in February through five games.

The Sixers improved to 24-2 at home in the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center, compared to 9-19 on the road. Philadelphia will host the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in South Philadelphia with a chance to stretch their winning streak to three games. The Clippers dispatched of Cleveland 133-92 on Sunday and have won four of their last five games.